Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market to Report a CAGR of 5.8% Between 2017 and 2022

Global Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market: Overview

The global ophthalmic surgical technologies market report provides a clear picture of the comprehensive dynamics of the market. The ophthalmic surgical technologies market is assessed in the report with the help of a solid database of historical figures illustrating the market’s growth and the use of reliable industry-standard analytical techniques. The 2012-2017 trajectory of the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market is tracked in the report with precision to understand the key factors affecting the market and the major turning points in the market likely to determine its growth path in the coming years.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market is expected to reach a valuation of US$1,290.5 mn by 2022, expanding at a solid 5.8% CAGR upon its 2017 valuation of US$973.4 mn.

Global Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market: Dynamics

The major drivers and restraints affecting the growth trajectory of the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market are described in detail in the report. The ophthalmic surgical technologies market has emerged as an important part of the eye care sector in recent years and is thus likely to drive investment at a steady rate in the coming years. The quantitative effect of the drivers and restraints on the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market is studied in the report while its effects on the various parts of the ophthalmic surgical technologies market are described in detail. The comprehensive review of the major factors affecting the global ophthalmic surgical technologies provided in the report gives readers a clear picture of which trends to go with and which to avoid in the coming years.

Global Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market: Segmentation

The segmentation of the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market is studied in detail in the report to familiarize readers with the granular structure of the market. Leading segments of the ophthalmic surgical technologies market by each criterion are assessed in the report on the basis of their 2012-2017 growth trajectory and reliable forecasts are provided for their growth prospects in the 2017-2022 forecast period. This provides readers with a clear idea of which segments are likely to top the charts in the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market in the coming years, representing the best areas to invest in.

By product type, the report studies the performance of femtosecond systems, excimer laser systems, YAG laser systems, phacoemulsification systems, and others. By end user, the report segments the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market into hospitals, eye care centers, and ASCs. On the basis of surgery type, the ophthalmic surgical technologies market is segmented into cataract surgery, refractive surgery, glaucoma surgery, retinal surgery, and others. Geographically, the ophthalmic surgical technologies market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading companies in the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market include Hoya Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Topcon Corporation, Essilor, Nidek, STAAR Surgical, Alcon Laboratories, Bausch & Lomb Inc., and Carl Zeiss Meditek AG. The report profiles the leading players in the market to better understand the dynamics that rule the development of the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market. The successful strategies employed by companies in the ophthalmic surgical technologies can be understood with the help of this analysis. The report provides information about the product catalog and geographical presence of the key companies in the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market.

