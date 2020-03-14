Osteotome Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a Significant Pace in the Coming Years

Osteotome Devices Market Introduction

Osteotome devices are instruments used to cut or prepare bones. These devices are similar to chisel type devices used for plastic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and dental implantation. Osteotomes can offer significant advantages over the traditional series of drills. Osteotomes create a denser area for implant placement and allow greater tactile sensitivity. Clinically, osteotome devices are used for compaction, cortical floor elevation, and ridge expansion which facilitate implantation.

Usage of osteotome devices has evolved in the last few decades. These devices provide the ability to create more bone volume, both in horizontal and vertical direction, making primary stability possible for patients. Increase in incidence of dental problems and rise in adoption of single-use devices are projected to increase the preference of physicians to treat patients with osteotome devices. Moreover, technological progress in the design of osteotome devices and development of multifunctional tools in the form of kits are paving the way for early diagnosis and treatment of dental problems.

Osteotome Devices Market- Competitive Landscape

Teleflex Medical

Founded in 1943, Teleflex Incorporated is located in the Wayne, U.S. Teleflex Incorporated is a leading global player that operates in the field of medical technology. The company’s products enhance clinical benefits, improve patient and provider safety, and reduce total procedural costs.

Stryker Corporation

Established in 1941, Protek Devices LP is located in the Kalamazoo, U.S. Stryker Corporation offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for primary, revision knee and partial hip anthroplasty. The company’s implants are designed to provide surgeons with multiple options to treat patients with osteoarthritis.

Stryker Corporation’s product portfolio includes implants utilized in joint replacement and trauma surgeries, surgical equipment and neurosurgical, neurovascular, and spinal devices as well as other medical devices employed in a variety of medical specialties.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Established in 1927, Zimmer Biomet Holdings is located in the Warsaw, U.S. The company develops, produces, and distributes a wide range of joint replacement products and surgical solutions that serve the health care institutions across the globe

Zimmer Biomet recorded net sales of US$ 6.0 Bn in 2015, reflecting 35% constant currency revenue. The merger of Zimmer and Biomet is further enhancing and diversifying the company’s offerings to reach the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions available for the musculoskeletal health.

Osteotome Devices Market Dynamics

High Prevalence of Osteoporosis and Dental Problems Driving Demand for Osteotome Devices

High prevalence of osteoporosis and dental problems is the major factor driving the global osteotome devices market. Increase in incidence of periodontal diseases among young adults, rise in demand for orthopedic osteotome devices and casting materials, especially among the geriatric population, are the other factors anticipated to propel the global market.

Manufacturers Focus on Innovative Designs to Enter Developing Osteotome Devices Market

Rise in the number of domestic and global players entering the market with new designs such as diamond-tip osteotome devices has significantly increased usage in pathological fractures and general prosthetic fixation.

According to the World Health Organization, the global population aged 85 years and above will increase by 351% in the next 40 years. According to Springer Nature’s Osteoporosis International, around 158 million people aged 50 years and above are prone to developing bone fractures. The research further stated that bone fractures could double by 2040. These factors are likely to drive the osteotome devices market in near future.

Preference for Expander Drills and Inflammation after Dental Surgery Restraining Osteotome Devices Market Growth

One of the key factors hampering the growth of the osteotome devices market is it inflammation resulting in chronic complications after dental surgery using osteotome devices. However, in response to the growing demand for osteotome devices by consumers, companies are focusing on developing new osteotome devices that provides less complication or inflammation. However, today expander drills equipment have become more susceptible to major orthopedic surgeries, this also likely to restrain the adoption of osteotome devices for orthopedic surgery.

Osteotome Devices Market Segmentation

Based on the product type, the osteotome devices market is segmented into

Curved Osteotome Devices

Straight Osteotome Devices

Others

Based on the application, the osteotome devices market is segmented into

Orthopedic

Ear Nose & Tongue (ENT)

Spine

Dental

Based on the end-use industry, the osteotome devices market is segmented into

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Dental Clinics

Aesthetics Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

The report on osteotome devices market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The osteotome devices market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The osteotome devices market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The number of cases of dental surgery, general prosthetic fixation, periodontal inflammation, and other dental diseases is increasing in Asia Pacific. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel demand for cost-effective aesthetic and dental surgery which is likely to drive the osteotome devices market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period

