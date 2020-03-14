Outbound Tourism Market Growth, Opportunities, Cost Structure Analysis & Forecast Upto 2022

The Outbound Tourism market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Outbound Tourism product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Outbound Tourism, with sales, revenue and global market share of Outbound Tourism are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Outbound Tourism market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Outbound Tourism industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

China Outbound Tourism Market is more than USD 200 Billion in 2016, to achieve this growth it has grown with a CAGR of 20.3%. As there has been an increase of average income and a less restrictive tourism policy, Chinese people are able to travel within and outside of their homeland. China has risen rapidly as a new major source of outbound tourists in the world and has become an important tourist market. By 2022, the number of Chinese outbound tourists will be more than double from the current outbound tourists’ number in 2016; signaling a revolutionary change and opportunity for the global travel industry.

Tourism Types: Holiday, Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR), Business (MICE) & Others

Holiday purpose visits are the most popular segment among all the other segments in Chinese outbound tourists. Holiday purpose segment is nearly five times bigger than its closest outbound tourism segment in 2016 and accounts for the maximum spending by the Chinese outbound tourists in this segment.

Countries Analysis: China Outbound Tourists Arrival

Hong Kong controls the highest share in 2016, and it is expected to maintain its lead position in future too. Japan, Thailand, South Korea, holds the position from 2nd to 4th (not in same chronological order) for China Outbound Tourism Market in 2016.

Countries Analysis: China Outbound Tourists Market

Hong Kong and United States holds the 1st and 2nd position in 2016. South Korea, Thailand and Japan control the position from 3rd to 5th (not in same chronological order). United States has the highest average spending.

China Outbound Tourists Numbers and Market (Spending) – Top 10 Countries is covered in this report

Australia

Canada

Japan

South Korea

New Zealand

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

United States

Hong Kong

Tourism Types Covered in this report

All countries have been analyzed with consideration of following key travel segments

Holiday Tourists Arrivals & Market (Spending)

Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR) Arrivals & Market (Spending)

Business (MICE) Arrivals & Market (Spending)

Others Arrivals & Market (Spending)

