Photocatalytic Coatings : 2019 Market Research and Development, Future Outlook Analysis to 2025

Photocatalysts are defined as substances that promote reactions by absorbing light without being altered themselves, before or after the reaction. There are various materials that show photocatalytic capability, and titanium dioxide is said to be the most effective.

Photocatalytic coatings are a type of environmentally friendly new material, widely used, bright forward. As technology of Photocatalytic Coatings comes mainly from Japan, Japan has the largest market in application of Photocatalytic Coatings product and advanced Industrial manufacturing base attached with several leading manufacturing company: TOTO, Kon Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical.

The global Consumption value of photocatalytic coatings products rises up from 1.6 K MT in 2012 to 2.0 K MT in 2016.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. Recent years, the industry growth rate was slowing down because of the downstream demand.

We tend to believe this industry now is in its infancy, and the consumption increasing degree will show an emerging curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Photocatalytic Coatings market is valued at 440 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Photocatalytic Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Photocatalytic Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

TOTO

Kon Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sto

Advanced Materials

Saint-Gobain

PUReTi

PPG

Green Earth Nano Science

Eco Active Solutions

Zhejiang Hexie Photocatalytic



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Segment by Type

<10 nm

10-20nm

20-30nm

>30nm



Segment by Application

Exterior Material

Interior Material

Other



List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Photocatalytic Coatings

Table Global Photocatalytic Coatings Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Photocatalytic Coatings Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure <10 nm Product Picture

Table <10 nm Major Manufacturers

Figure 10-20nm Product Picture

Table 10-20nm Major Manufacturers

Figure 20-30nm Product Picture

Table 20-30nm Major Manufacturers

Figure >30nm Product Picture

Table >30nm Major Manufacturers

Table Global Photocatalytic Coatings Consumption (K MT) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

