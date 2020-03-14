Plant-based Vaccines Market: Competitive Landscape Report 2019-2027

Plant-based Vaccines Market Introduction

Vaccines are the most efficacious and cost-effective mode of reducing the disease burden of infectious diseases. Vaccines help in stimulating the production of antibodies in animals and humans and provide immune protection against several diseases. The three primary vaccine production methods are cell-based vaccines, vaccines produced using investigational-manufacturing systems, and egg-based vaccines. There are several limitations of conventional methods of vaccine production such as large number of eggs are required for production of egg-based vaccines and high process fermentation facilities required for production of cell-based vaccines.

The utilization of biological systems such as insect cells, bacteria culture, and plants to manufacture vaccines have gained focus of researchers. Among these, plant-based vaccine production has become popular due to several advantages. Plant-derived vaccines can be produced cheaply in large volume. Different plants have been used in the past few years to develop plant-derived vaccines including potato, rice, carrot, maize, tomato, alfalfa, carrot, lettuce, tobacco, soybean, and peanut. Choice of the plant for development of plant-derived vaccine depends on the route of administration of the vaccine, as few plants and its derived products cannot be consumed directly.

Plant-based Vaccines Market- Competitive Landscape

In June 2016, iBio, Inc. entered into an agreement with The Texas A&M University System for a collaborative program in plant-derived pharmaceuticals. The aim of the collaboration is to rapidly develop and test commercial, cost-effective, vaccines and therapeutic solutions for diseases such as Ebola and influenza

iBio, Inc.

Founded in 2008, iBio, Inc. is based in Newark, U.S. It is a biotechnology company that develops therapeutic products and focuses on commercializing its product candidates. The company has a platform for the development and production of biologics on hydroponically grown green plants. Its product class includes therapeutic protein, vaccines, and biodefense. The plasma derived protein, C1 Esterase inhibitor, is used as a drug in HAE.

Medicago Inc.

Incorporated in 1999, Medicago Inc. is located in Québec, Canada. It is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develop therapeutic proteins and novel vaccines to treat various infectious diseases. The company is using virus-like particle (VLP) technologies and a novel plant-based manufacturing to develop innovative proteins and vaccines such as vaccines for influenza, novovirus, and rotavirus.

Creative Biolabs

Incorporated in 2005, Creative Biolabs based in New York, U. S. The company is a leading supplier of recombinant antibodies. The company develops wide range of antibodies. Creative Biolabs provides virus-like particles based vaccines using plant cells.

Icon Genetics GmbH

Founded in 1999, Icon Genetics GmbH is located in Halle / Saale, Germany. Icon Genetics GmbH is world leader in developing and utilizing expression systems for manufacturing of recombinant proteins in green plants. The company holds about 400 granted patents in the field of plant-based expression systems which include 46 patent families, 448 granted patents.

Efficacy and Affordability of Plant Based Vaccine to Drive the Plant-Based Vaccines Market

Plant-derived vaccines have several advantages over conventional vaccines including readily accepted by patients, cheap and large scale production, and stable for long-term stowage of the antigens. Plant-based vaccines could be one of the best methods to lower the disease burden of infectious diseases across the world. Additionally, plant-based vaccine contamination with plant viruses is less likely to have adverse effects on humans. However, risk of escaping the lab and allergic reactions resulting in unexpected consequences are likely to restrain the plant-based vaccines market during the forecast period.

Increase in the Research and Development Activities by Key Vendors in the Market to Offer Promising Growth Opportunities to the Plant-Based Vaccines Market

Increase in the number of research and development activities for plant-based vaccines is projected to drive the global plant-based vaccines market during the forecast period. New players are entering the plant-based vaccines market and existing players are focusing on extensive clinical trial studies for the development and production of plant-based vaccines for various therapeutic and clinical applications. For instance, Creative Biolabs is developing plant-based vaccines and also offers customized services for plant-based vaccine development. Furthermore, Medicago, Inc., a clinical stage biotech company, is cultivating several tobacco plants at Durham Research Triangle Park, the U.S., which will be used in the production and testing of flu vaccine.

Plant-Based Vaccines Market Segmentation

The plant-based vaccines market can be bifurcated depending upon:

Plant Type

Vaccine Type

Application

Region

Depending on the plant type, the plant-based vaccines market can be classified into:

Tobacco

Others

Based on the vaccine type, the plant-based vaccines market can be bifurcated into:

Viral Vaccines

Others

Depending on the application, plant-based vaccines market can be fragmented into:

Influenza

Others

The report on plant-based vaccines market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The plant-based vaccines market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The plant-based vaccines market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on plant-based vaccines market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis for plant-based vaccines market includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

