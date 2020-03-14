Radiation Therapy Immobilizers Market: Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

Radiation Therapy Immobilizers Market – Introduction

Before beginning the radiation therapy, a team plans the treatment to be offered to the patient in a process called radiation simulation. This process involves positioning the patient’s body, making marks on the patient’s skin, and taking imaging scans. The team also determines the position in which the patient will lie i.e., on the back, stomach, or side, which is quite important for optimizing the treatment and helping the patient to hold the same position for at least 15 to 45 minutes.

Immobilizers play an important role in keeping the patient in the same position during the examination. One of the major types of immobilization device is the thermoplastic mask, which is used when a patient is receiving radiation to the neck or head. The mask is molded on the patient’s face and is then secured to the table.

Radiation Therapy Immobilizers Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global radiation therapy immobilizers market are Bionix Radiation Therapy, Orfit Industries NV, Elekta AB, Gentec, Natus Medical, Sun Nuclear, CIVCO Radiotherapy, LAP GmbH, Capintec, Inc., Smithers Medical Products, Inc., and Bright Technologies Ltd., among others.

CIVCO Radiotherapy

CIVCO Radiotherapy, one of the key players in the market focus on increasing customer base by strengthening distribution channel in various countries across the globe. Major distributors of CIVCO Radiotherapy in Europe and Middle East & Africa are A. Medical LLC (Latvia), Adhesia (France), Advanced Systems Company Ltd (Qatar, Saudi Arabia), Al Faisaliah Healthcare Systems (Jordan), Al Zahrawi Medical (United Arab Emirates), Al Shaya Healthcare Co. (Kuwait), and others. The company distributes its products in Asia Pacific through major distributors including Consolidate Medical Teknics Pvt. Ltd. (India), Guangzhou Kangcheng Medical Devices Co., Ltd. (China), and Toyo Medic Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Elekta AB

Based in Sweden, Elekta AB is a company offering radiosurgery, radiation therapy, related equipment for the treatment of cancer and brain disorders. The company focuses on agreements and partnerships to expand geographic presence in the global radiation therapy immobilizers market. A number of players have adopted these strategies to gain market share and expand geographic presence.

In December 2017, Elekta AB entered into an exclusive agreement with Brainlab according to which Brainlab will be the exclusive distributor in the U.S. for stereotactic neurosurgery solutions offered by the company. These products included immobilization products for neuroimaging and subsequent neurosurgical procedures. These strategies by leading players are anticipated to boost the growth of the radiation therapy immobilizers market.

Radiation Therapy Immobilizers Market – Dynamics

Rise in demand for whole body immobilizers, Increase in availability of immobilizers for radiation therapy, and growing importance of safe radiation therapy in hospitals and other health care centers are projected to drive the global radiation therapy immobilizers market during the forecast period.

However, adverse effects associated with radiation therapy for cancer treatment are leading to development of alternative therapies such as biological, immunotherapies, and others, which is expected to have a negative impact on radiation therapy procedures. This in turn is anticipated to restrain the consumption of radiation therapy immobilizers, thereby hampering market growth.

Rise in demand for whole body immobilizers to drive market growth

There is an increase in usage of whole body immobilizers, especially among the pediatric patients to ensure proper positioning and avoid unnecessary radiation exposure. Demand for high patient comfort products for treatment delivery is anticipated to increase the utilization of whole body immobilizers during the forecast period. Additionally, health care professionals focus on improving accuracy of radiation therapy for the thorax, breast, and upper abdomen areas in non-invasive and patient-friendly manner.

Increase in patient population for radiation therapy and rise in demand for head & neck immobilizers.

The number and aging of cancer survivors are likely to increase national health expenditures due to a greater burden coupled with long-term demand for medical care associated with complications of cancer therapy. According to the American Cancer Society, in the U.S., the number of cancer survivors increased steadily over the past several decades, reaching nearly 15.5 million people in 2016. Radiation therapy plays a critical role in the management of cancer.

As per the article published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, in the U.S., there were nearly 10.5 million 5-year cancer survivors, of whom 3.05 million received radiation therapy in 2016. Also, the number of radiation-treated survivors is expected to reach 3.38 million by 2020 and 4.1 7 million by 2030.

North America accounted for the largest market

North America is proposed to dominate the global radiation therapy immobilizers market owing to presence of prominent players offering patient positioning and immobilization products, rise in concerns over patient safety during radiation therapy, and increase in use of head & neck immobilizers. Additionally, rising awareness about the importance of using patient immobilization devices and systems, rise in the volume of radiation therapies, and surge in the use of patient positioning systems by hospitals are other factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the region.

The report on radiation therapy immobilizers market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The radiation therapy immobilizers market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The radiation therapy immobilizers market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on radiation therapy immobilizers market segments and geographies.

