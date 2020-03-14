Sample Preparation Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Product, Technology And End User 2024

Ubiquity of Sample Preparation Becomes High-impact Driver

Among all analytical procedures, sample preparation has often been shown to consume over 70% of the analyst or researcher’s time. Moreover, the effectiveness of analysis is dependent on the accuracy of the sample prepared. Thus, products that incorporate advanced technology to deliver a high degree of accuracy and time and cost reduction for preparing the sample are witnessing a steady growth in the market.

However, companies in the sample preparation market have to often contend with a dearth of expertise in designing technologically advanced products. Consumers not being well-informed about the benefits of different techniques and products also acts as restraints on the market. TMR says that the global sample preparation market is expected to witness strong growth in the next few years due to an increase in R&D spending in life science and rising concerns regarding environmental degradation and food safety along with stringent regulations for the same. Moreover, a growing emphasis on forensic testing and biodefense research in both traditional and emerging market is likely to fuel the demand for sample preparation.

North America Asserts Lead in Sample Preparation Advances

In 2015, North America held the largest share of the global sample preparation market due to the high adoption of superior technologies across all end-user segments. Additionally, investments in cutting-edge genomics, proteomics, and epigenetics research, a growing stress on remedies for environmental hazards, and the concentration of some of the world’s major pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations and academic institutes are driving the North America market.

The sample preparation market in Europe is witnessing rapid growth, attributed to the increasing innovative product offerings such as ISOLUTE SLE+ Supported Liquid Extraction plates and columns by Biotage AB, a company which operates in niche segments. These plates are designed to provide hassle free extraction of analytes from biological fluids, with high analyte recoveries, and clean, protein and phospholipid free extracts.

Developing countries in Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and India are poised to be the most promising markets for sample preparation in the near future. Factors attributed to positive outlook of these countries are the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry, extensive growth of research and development into biotechnology, and upsurge of molecular diagnostics.

Instruments Tower Over Sample Preparation Products Landscape

Nearly every bio-analytical procedure calls for the use of sample preparation products across fields such as research, drug discovery and development, environmental assessment, food analysis, and diagnostics. Sample preparation products for solid phase extraction (SPE) have become indispensable tools in laboratories across the globe. As a result, the demand for various types of sample preparation products is expanding at a much faster rate than ever.

TMR’s findings show that in 2015, the sample preparation instruments segment accounted for the lion’s share in the overall market in terms of revenue. The key reason for this is the due high cost of various sample preparation instruments when compared against accessories, kits, and consumables.

Key companies profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biotage AB, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffman La Roche, Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Waters Corporation.

