The report “Security Cameras (IR Illuminator) Market Global Business Insights – by Trends, Opportunities, Recent Industry Size and Share Analysis with Forecast to 2027”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Global Security Cameras (IR Illuminator) Market: Overview

A security camera is used to provide protection for private as well as commercial and industrial places. A security camera is powerful devices against burglars and thus helps individual to track the details live or happened in the past. The significant use of security cameras is for surveillance which delivers substantial evidence in the time of need for investigation purposes. The security camera market is growing at faster pace owing to increase of thefts across the globe. Although this is the prime reason for the security camera market to grow, another key aspect which is helping the security camera manufacturers to generate high sales revenues is the increasing demand for security cameras from home individuals to feel secured. As security camera in residential places aids in detecting the suspicious behavior of intruder, keeping a close check on kids or pets when away from home. In commercial or industrial entities, security cameras are of great help to check on the staff or workers. The security cameras are available in a wide variety depending upon the need. For instance, a PTZ (Pan, tilt, and zoom) camera are widely used by security companies to remotely access the places through turning off camera by 360 degrees, whereas for securing home a fixed camera con does the help. The other types include night vision, dome, bullet type camera, etc. The wireless security cameras are most widely used owing to the flexibility in installation.

Global Security Cameras (IR Illuminator) Market: Drivers and Restraints

Nowadays security cameras are installed almost at every place with an objective to reduce the crime or suppress the fear of offence, to improve public safety and security. These are the prime targets taken into account which drives the global security cameras (IR illuminator) market. The growing urbanization, infrastructural developments, expansion of business across the globe has a positive impact on the security cameras market. Moreover, the government initiatives for public safety and security, organizations implementing security measures further boosts the global security cameras market.

Global Security Cameras (IR Illuminator) Market: Segmentation

By security camera type, security cameras (IR Illuminator) market is segmented into:-

Fixed security camera

Pan-tilt-Zoom security camera

Mini dome security camera

Night vision security camera

Motion direction security camera

Others (Hidden/Covert, dome, etc.)

By security camera use, security cameras (IR Illuminator) market is segmented into:-

Indoor

Outdoor

On the basis of application, security cameras (IR Illuminator) market is segmented into:-

Border Security

Commercial

City Infrastructure

Institutional

Residential

Industrial

By camera resolution, security cameras (IR Illuminator) market is segmented into:-

Non HD

HD

Full HD

UHD

Global Security Cameras (IR Illuminator) Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global security cameras (IR Illuminator) market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The security cameras (IR illuminator) market in APEJ is expected to expand at healthy CAGR, regarding consumption owing to the increasing infrastructural developments coupled with increasing the crime rate. The market in North America and Western Europe is matured due to the use of open street camera surveillance. The Japan security cameras (IR illuminator) market is expected to grow at moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Security Cameras (IR Illuminator) Market: Key Players

Some of the market players identified in the global security cameras (IR Illuminator) market includes:

Swann Communications Pty. Ltd

FLIR Systems, Inc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Arecont Vision LLC

Axis Communications

Honeywell International Inc.

Avigilon Corporation

Bosch Security Systems

Canon Inc.

Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.,

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Electronics Inc.

