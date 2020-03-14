Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market – Need to Lower Manufacturing Costs of Semiconductor Components Boosts Demand

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market: Overview

This report provides an analysis of the global semiconductor intellectual property market for the period from 2015 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 comprises the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the semiconductor intellectual property market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during this period.

The study provides a holistic perspective of the growth of the semiconductor intellectual property market throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SA), North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the global semiconductor intellectual property market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all the segments across different geographic regions.

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market: Trends and Opportunities

Semiconductor intellectual property allows manufacturers to design chips faster using existing blocks. Semiconductor intellectual property cores are used to enhance the quality of devices and increase the efficiency of product. Rising demand for reduced design and manufacturing costs, across the world have resulted in the growth of the semiconductor intellectual property market.

Similarly, growing adoption of modern system on chips (SOC) designs and rising adoption of outsourcing of semiconductor components are expected to drive the market for semiconductor intellectual property. In addition, with the increasing adoption of semiconductor intellectual property market, many of the IP vendors are focusing on delivering customized specifications according to demand.

IP vendors are divided into IP developers and licensors and open source IP vendors. They provide semiconductor IP to manufacturers to reduce their labor cost required to develop elementary components of devices. Thus, the growing presence of third-party IP vendors and increase in licensing of software with semiconductor IP by several key players is projected to drive market expansion during the forecast period

Get an exclusive sample of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=29195

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market: Key Segments

On the basis of type, the semiconductor intellectual property market is categorized into digital IP, physical IP and processor IP. On the basis of architecture design, the semiconductor intellectual property market is categorized into hard IP core and soft IP core. On the basis of application, the semiconductor intellectual property market is categorized into the healthcare, telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive and others segments.

On the basis of country, North American market is divided into The U.S., Canada and Rest of North America. Similarly, Europe market is divided into Germany, the U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the GCC countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil and Rest of South America.