The report “Solid State Lighting Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2025”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Solid State Lighting Market: Introduction

Technological changes have led to a scenario where high heat generating and energy consuming illumination sources such as electrical filaments, plasma, gas etc. are replaced by less heat generating and energy consuming illumination sources such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs), organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), polymer light-emitting diodes (PLEDs) etc. Henceforth, lighting generation by making use of filament, gas etc. as a source have also witnessed a transition to LEDs, OLEDs etc. sources.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/11683

Solid state lighting is a process of generating light by making use of semiconductor LEDs, OLEDs etc. as a source of illumination. Greater resistance to shocks & vibrations, enhanced quality light output, smaller & flexible lighting fixtures and longer life span of the product are some of the added advantages of solid state lighting over conventional brittle glass tubes/bulbs etc.

Solid State Lightings are widely adopted and used in traffic lights, train marker lights, remote controls, building exteriors, parking lot lights, vehicle lights etc. Initiations from government are also witnessed for the adoption of solid state lighting.

Solid State Lighting Market: Drivers and Challenges

A high adoption of LED, OLED, and PLED technology in replacement of filaments, gas etc. is expected to drive the overall growth of solid state lighting. The rate of replacement of light emission using filaments, gas etc, sources with LEDs, OLED, PLEDs etc., furthermore, justifies the growth of solid state lighting market. Global expansion of semiconductor industry simultaneously boosts the demand of solid state lighting, acting as a primary driver for the global solid state lighting market. Additionally, increasing applications of solid state lighting in various industries is driving the growth of Solid State Lighting market.

The primary factor hampering the growth of solid state lighting is its high costs. Additionally, the inefficiency of solid state lighting in heat sensitive applications also acts a restraint for solid state lighting market.

Solid State Lighting Market: Segmentation

Global Solid State Lighting Market can be segmented on the basis of Technology, and Industry Verticals.

Segmentation for Solid State Lighting Market by Technology:

On the basis of Technology, Solid State Lighting Market can be segmented as:

LED

OLED

PLED

Segmentation for Solid State Lighting Market by Industry Verticals:

On the basis of Industry Verticals, Solid State Lighting Market can be segmented as:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Healthcare

Automotive

Gaming and Entertainment

Others

Commercial and Residential industry verticals are expected to witness higher growth when compared with other industries, owing to the increasing applications of solid state lighting in these segments.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/11683

Solid State Lighting Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Solid State Lighting market are OSRAM GmbH, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., NICHIA CORPORATION, Semiconductor Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Intematix Corporation, BRIGHT LIGHT SYSTEMS, INC., AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials, Inc. and Bridgelux, Inc.

Solid State Lighting Market: Regional Overview

By geography, Solid State Lighting market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America is expected to dominate the global Solid State Lighting Market during the forecast period, owing to government initiatives to adopt energy-efficient and eco-friendly technologies for illumination by banning incandescent bulbs and high implementation of solid state lighting systems across various industries. APEJ is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, corresponding to the increasing manufacturing of semiconductors, and expansion of the same.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Solid State Lighting Market Segments

Global Solid State Lighting Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Solid State Lighting Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Solid State Lighting Market

Global Solid State Lighting Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Solid State Lighting Market

Solid State Lighting Technology

Value Chain of Light Modules and Light Engines

Global Solid State Lighting Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Solid State Lighting Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]