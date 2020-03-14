Sprinkler Hose Market: Size,Status and Forecast 2027

A sprinkler is a device that sprinkles water onto agricultural fields, gardens, lawns etc. The major advantage of using a sprinkler hose is that it provides the ability to engage in hands-free watering of plants with constant and gentle water streams. A sprinkler hose is usually lightweight, durable, flexible, and easy to handle. Sprinkler hoses may be installed either above or below the ground.

Sprinkler Hose Market – Competitive Landscape

Terraflex

Terraflex is engaged in the business of hose manufacturing. This company is incorporated in the year 1968. This company offers a wide range of PVC hoses and other plastic hose products aimed at meeting the needs of its customers, and providing applications in various sectors including agriculture, infrastructure & marine industry. Terraflex has in manufacturing facility in Reshafim, Israel.

Easyflex USA

Easyflex, Inc. is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of corrugated stainless steel tubing products. This company was incorporated in the year 2005, and its office is located in Garden Grove, CA. This company is engaged in the production and distribution of its products in the more than 50 countries across the world.

Schumacher Irrigation, Inc.

Schumacher Irrigation, Inc. provides irrigation and liquid handling solutions to the agricultural, nursery/greenhouse, and industrial markets. The company is founded in the year 1956. This company has been involved in the manufacturing and distributing of irrigation and industrial pipeline parts and systems worldwide.

Flexon

Flexcon has initiated its business in the year 1989 as a family owned business. Flexon Industries has sets the standard for manufacturing garden hoses that homeowners and contractors rely on. This company owns and operates manufacturing facilities in Newark, New Jersey and Anderson, South Carolina.

Some of the other key players operating in the global sprinkler hose market include RYCO Hydraulics, Swan Products LLC, Jain Irrigation, Inc., Ocelflex Industries, and Johnson Controls (Tyco) etc.

Sprinkler Hose Market – Dynamics

Capitalization of the agrarian economy

Agricultural development is one of the most powerful tools which is expected to be the major driving factor in the growth of sprinkler hose market in the forecast period. Favorable initiatives taken by the governments of various countries in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America is projected to increase the sale of sprinkler hose in the terms of volume in the near future.

Increase in the number of fire incidents

Rapid increase in the number of fire accidents is anticipated to generate an opportunity for the manufacturers and distributors of sprinkler hose across the globe. Evolution of e-commerce industry has created better opportunities for producers and suppliers of sprinkler hoses. Increase in promotion of sprinkler hoses through online channels is projected to offer attractive opportunities to the global sprinkler hose market in the next few years.

