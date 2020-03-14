Surface Analysis Market: Segmentation Report 2019 – 2027

Surface Analysis Market: Overview

The features and characteristics of solid surfaces depend on the surface’s chemical structure. Surface analysis is a technique used to discover the chemical structure of a very thin and shallow area known as the surface number atomic layer of the solid matter. These surface analysis techniques provide a means of correlating the performance with surface or the thin film composition, and this information can be used to improve the performance of existing material systems or to develop new materials. These techniques are also used for optimization and rapid development of a new product, to evaluate the production and packaging stability, quality assessment of new manufacturing processes, and rapid identification of trace contamination. Surface analysis helps in optimizing the new product for packaging strength and even for evaluating the quality of an accessible manufacturing procedure. By using current surface analyzers, analysis of the chemical state and elemental composition of materials that exist only in the surface number atomic layer can be analyzed. Surface analysis methods have advanced in the past few years as an important technique for research and development, and quality management of materials with new features and characteristics in many scientific and industrial research fields.

Surface Analysis Market: Key Trends

Key factors driving the global surface analysis market are increase in research and development expenditure, rise in novel innovations in the field of nanotechnology, and technological advancements in the instruments used for surface analysis. Moreover, fast and accurate results with these surface analysis techniques have led to ease and accuracy in numerous research activities. This in turn drives the global surface analysis market. However, expensive implementation and cost of training of skilled personnel hamper the growth of the global market.

Surface Analysis Market: Segmentation

The global surface analysis market can be segmented based on technology, industry, and end-user. In terms of technology, the market can be divided into X-ray diffraction (XRD), microscopy techniques, surface analyzers, and spectroscopy. The microscopy techniques segment includes serial time encoded amplified microscopy (STEAM), single plane illumination microscopy, optical microscopy, electron microscopy, light sheet fluorescence microscopy, confocal microscopy, infrared microscopy, ultraviolet microscopy, scanning probe microscopy, and laser microscopy. Based on industry, the global surface analysis market can be classified into materials research industry, semiconductor, magnetic media, life sciences, polymers, energy, and others which comprise textile, paper & packaging, beverages, and food. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into academic institutes & research laboratories and biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries.

Surface Analysis Market: Regional Analysis

In term of region, the global surface analysis market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are anticipated to dominate the global market due to well-established health care infrastructure, extensive research and developmental activities, and technological advancements. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth due to initiatives taken by governments for the improvement of health care infrastructure, rise in focus of key players on surface analysis instruments, and technological advancements.

Surface Analysis Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global surface analysis market include Shimadzu Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Bruker, Thermo Fisher Scientific, JEOL Ltd., Nikon Corporation, Danaher, HORIBA, Ltd., ULVAC-PHI, Incorporated, and Agilent Technologies, Inc. These players have adopted strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product development to gain competitive advantage in the global surface analysis market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

