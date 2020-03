Technological Advancements : Global Medium-voltage Switchgear Market 2018-2026

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Medium-voltage Switchgear Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”.

Medium-voltage Switchgear Market offers an eight-year forecast for the global Medium-voltage Switchgear market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the Medium-voltage Switchgear market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR during forecast period. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers, and challenges from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the Medium-voltage Switchgear market.

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the medium-voltage switchgear market at the global and regional levels. The report provides analysis of the market for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018–2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to provide readers with in-depth and accurate analysis. The report highlights all major trends in the medium-voltage switchgear market. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the global medium-voltage switchgear market. The study provides a complete perspective about the market in terms of value (in US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units) across various geographies including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which is focused on providing an extensive view of the global medium-voltage switchgear market. Porter’s five forces analysis has also been provided in the report to help understand the competition scenario of the market. The study incorporates Medium-voltage Switchgear Market Attractiveness analysis, wherein market segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. In order to offer complete analysis of the competition scenario in the global medium-voltage switchgear market, every geographical region mentioned in the report is provided with attractiveness analysis.

The market overview chapter in the report explains market trends and dynamics that include drivers, restraining factors, and the current and future opportunities for the medium-voltage switchgear market. Market outlook analysis has also been provided in the report. Additionally, the report provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by leading players in the medium-voltage switchgear market. The market introduction chapter helps in getting an idea of different trends in the medium-voltage switchgears market.

Global Medium-voltage Switchgear Market: Scope of Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global medium-voltage switchgear market by segmenting the market in terms of insulation, voltage, and end-use industry. The report also provides detailed segmentation of the market in terms of region and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report further highlights the competition scenario in the medium-voltage switchgear market, by ranking all major players according to their geographical presence and key recent developments. The insights into the medium-voltage switchgear market is a result of TMR’s extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. Market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors on the market.

In terms of country, the North America market has been segmented into Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The Europe market has been divided into Italy, France, Germany, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe. The APAC medium-voltage switchgear market has been segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. The report provides all strategic information required to help understand the medium-voltage switchgear market.

Global Medium-voltage Switchgear Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources include annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, and statistical databases.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the medium-voltage switchgear market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with market experts and participants in order to obtain the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new information on important factors such as market trends, market size, and competition landscape. These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the analyzed data collected from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by TMR’s expert panel.

Global Medium-voltage Switchgear Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global medium-voltage switchgear market. These players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report on the global medium-voltage switchgear market are ABB Ltd, Chint Group, Eaton Corporation Plc., General Electric Hyosung Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Powell Industries, Inc., Romac, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. These companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

The global medium-voltage switchgear market has been segmented as follows:

Global Medium-voltage Switchgear Market, by Insulation

Air-insulated Switchgears

Gas-insulated Switchgears

Others

Global Medium-voltage Switchgear Market, by Voltage

3kV – 5kV

6kV – 15kV

17kV – 27kV

28kV – 40kV

Global Medium-voltage Switchgear Market, by End-use Industry

Power Plants

Commercial Sector

Oil, Gas and Petrochemical

Utility Sector

Paper & Pulp Industry

Others

