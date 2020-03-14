Toluene Diisocyanates (TDI) Market Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, And Industry Forecast To 2023

Market Overview:

Toluene Diisocyanates (TDI) is a reactive chemical of colorless and flammable liquid. It is used to react with alcohol-based polymer to form polyurethane products. TDI is manufacture by the synthesis process of toluene, nitric acid and sulfuric acid mixture. It is further reacted with phosgene to produce TDI. The product application majorly founds in industrial and consumer goods.

Toluene Diisocyanates (TDI) market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are estimated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players in the global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market are

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

LANXESS (Germany)

Covestro (Germany)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd (China)

Cangzhou Dahua Group Co. Ltd (China)

China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd (China)

Anderson Development (US).

Market Segmentation:

The global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market has been segmented based on form, application, and region.

By form, the global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market has been segmented into 2,4-toluene diisocyanate, 2,6-toluene diisocyanate. These are forms of isomers which are commercially found in mixtures of 80/20 of 2,4-TDI and 2,6-TDI.

Based on application, the global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market has been segmented as flexible foam, paints & coatings, elastomers, binders, adhesives and sealants, and others. Flexible foams account for the major market share of the product for automotive, carpet underlay and furniture. Paints & coatings are preferred to be the second most demanding application of the product in construction Industry.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the largest and the fastest growing regional market for Toluene Diisocyanates (TDI) during the forecast period owing to increasing consumption of the product in polyurethane flexible foams for mattresses, automotive seats, carpets, and others. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies such as China, India, South Korea are primary factors driving the growth for TDI market in the region. With the rising disposable income there is an increasing consumer spending on the furniture, bedding, and upholstery, which is expected to boost demand for the product in the furnishing industry. Furthermore, the governments of India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Malaysia are emphasizing on the expansion of their domestic footwear industry through various favorable policies, which is expected to favor growth of the market for TDI.

