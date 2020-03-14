U.S. Tablet PC Market- Corporate Use Segment Is The Fastest Growing Segment in the U.S. Tablet PC Market as most organizations in the U.S. are Purchasing Tablets

The competition for touch-screen devices heated up after the introduction of iPad from Apple in the U.S. market in April 2010. Players such as Samsung, Hewlett-Packard, LG, and Asus among others emerged in the tablet manufacturing market to meet the rapidly growing demands of the U.S. consumers. Rapid advancement and acceptance of tablet PCs with varied screen sizes allowed both large and small players in the tablet PC market to gain market traction and create potential demand for tablets.

The tablet PC market in the U.S. is led by Apple, which accounted for more than 80% of the market share in 2010. Apple’s iPad was available in the screen size of 9.7”; however, tablet PCs with screen sizes below 8” are rapidly becoming popular among U.S. consumers as these devices are handy and can be easily carried. The end user segment comprises sub-segments namely, BYOD (bring your own device), business use, corporate use, and professional use. Personal use segment is the largest segment of the U.S. tablet PC market as these devices were initially adapted for entertainment and gaming due to their improved display quality and size compared to smartphones. Corporate use segment is the fastest growing segment in the U.S. tablet PC market as most organizations in the U.S. are purchasing tablets for employees to cut down the excess cost on desktop computers and laptops.

In terms of operating system, iOS of Apple was the largest segment in 2010 and accounted for share of more than 80%; however, with the growing popularity of Android based tablet PCs and more number of tablet PC manufacturers incorporating Android in their devices, Google’s Android is expected to surpass iOS by 2017 and become the fastest growing segment in the U.S. tablet PC market. After the launch of iPad from Apple, it was available online for purchase and at few selective retail outlets. As Apple consumed maximum share in the U.S. tablet PC market, the share of non-store based distribution channels of tablet PCs remained higher. Although non-store based selling currently dominates the U.S. market, promotion and sale of Android based tablets in the U.S. market via mass retailers and specialty stores will result in increased share of non-store based selling in the US market by 2018.

Tablets PCs can make use of different types of interfaces namely command line interface, touch user interface and auditory interface; however, auditory interface is still under development and expected to go on the floor by 2014. Touch user interface is the largest segment in tablet PCs as almost all the tablets are available with touch user interface. Hybrid tablets have been introduced especially for business purposes. Such hybrid tablet PCs come with a detachable keyboard that eases typing. The increasing use of hybrid tablets in business enterprises will drive the tablet PC market using command line interface.

The end users are enhancing the experience of using tablet PCs by buying different accessories available in the market. Car and wall chargers, keyboards, cables, stylus and so on are the different accessories offered by tablet manufacturers as well as some other players. Keyboards and chargers will experience good demand in the future owing to the functionality offered by these accessories.

Apple is the largest player in the development of operating system (OS) for tablet PCs followed by Google. Apple holds more than 70% of the U.S. tablet PC OS market and clearly dominates the U.S. market. Apple uses its own operating system iOS for iPad and its successor tablet PCs, while most other manufacturers including Samsung, Asus, HP, and Lenovo among others are using Google’s Android operating system for their tablets.