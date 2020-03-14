Wireless Earphone Market- Expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Wireless Earphone Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,’ the global wireless earphone market was valued at US$ 5.10 Bn in 2017. It is expected to reach US$ 10.14 Bn in terms of revenue by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2026. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period, due to a rise in the number of premium brands and strong product innovation among manufacturers.

The adoption of wireless earphones has increased across regions. Wireless earphone are cord-free and hands free and offer ultimate mobility. Moreover, many wireless earphones come with bass-boosting technology and noise-isolation feature. All these factors are expected to increase the demand for wireless earphone over the period of time. Apart from this, penetration of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, streaming media players, and various other devices is likely to drive demand for and adoption of wireless earphones during the forecast period. However, the entry of new players and competitive prices offered by them are creating pricing pressure for established players. This is likely to reduce profits of established players, thereby resulting in a decline in investments during the forecasted period.