2019’s Technological Advancements in Global Recycled Fluting Market

Growing concern over ever increasing exploitation of natural resources and deforestation has witnessed surge in the demand for recycled materials in the global packaging market. End use companies are shifting their packaging needs from virgin to more and more recycled materials. Adoption of environment friendly packaging solutions for their products not only creates positive brand image but also gain some policy initiatives from government. High quality recycled fibers are used to produce recycled fluting to ensure maximum strength in dry conditions. Recycled fluting and liner are used to manufacture corrugated packaging products which are used in different end use industries such as agriculture, food & beverages, electrical & electronics, etc.

Recycled fluting is manufactured while keeping certain factors in mind such as high stacking strength, puncture & flat crush resistance, and bursting strength to ensure highest quality standards. It has been estimated that the increasing recycling rates of the paper and paperboard products will eventually increase the demand for recycled fluting. Paper manufacturers are eying changes in key regulations to boost the demand for recycled fluting globally. However, most of the companies has already started using recycled packaging products in order to minimize overall cost of the product.

Recycled Fluting Market: Market Dynamics

Demand for recycled fluting is increasing faster than the overall paper and paperboard market because of the surge in demand and need for sustainable packaging solutions globally. Also, consumer perception towards using environment friendly packaging solutions is also driving the market in the developed countries. However, the adoption is slightly slower in the developing countries due to lack of awareness and government initiatives in the region. Recycled fluting is used to manufacture corrugated board which is highly suitable for multiple packaging applications in different industries. All of these factors contribute towards the growth of the recycled fluting market. Some of the restraints present in the market is the low adoption of the recycled packaging products in the emerging economies due to lack of raw materials availability and lower recycling rates in the region.

However, the demand in the countries such as China is increasing at a faster rate than before. For eg. Hebei Botou Longda, a company based in China, started a new manufacturing unit for the production of recycled fluting with the production capacity of around 120,000 tonnes/year. Recycled fluting market may also witness a slight decline due to introduction of alternative packaging solutions to meet similar packaging demands.

Recycled Fluting Market: Market Segmentation:

Recycled Fluting Market Segmentation: By Product Type

Bleached (White-Top) Recycled Fluting

Unbleached (Brown) Recycled Fluting

Recycled Fluting Market Segmentation: By Basis Weight

Up to 100 GSM

100 GSM to 150 GSM

150 GSM to 200 GSM

200 GSM to 250 GSM

More than 250 GSM

Recycled Fluting Market Segmentation: By End Use

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Food & Beverages

Other Industrial

Recycled Fluting Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the Recycled Fluting market is segmented into seven regions which include North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The North America region dominates the recycled fluting market due to high awareness and government initiative to use recycled materials for packaging applications. Manufacturers in the region also offer wide range of recycled fluting products for the production of corrugated board. In Europe, the market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to higher penetration of recycled fluting manufacturers. However, the demand is still low in the emerging economies which is expected to slightly increase in the next few years. Latin America and MEA also offer untapped growth opportunities in the global recycled fluting market.

Recycled Fluting Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the Recycled Fluting market are Smurfit Kappa Group, PJSC Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill, Stora Enso Oyj, Mondi Group, ELPACK Group, and Novolex Holdings, Inc.