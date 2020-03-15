Air Filter Cartridges Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Air filter cartridges are used to protect and control industrial air quality by filtering impurities by a range of semiconductor and nano-processing industries. Air purification is an effective method to reduce concentration of impurities in the indoor air to an acceptable level in order to control contaminants and, subsequently, improve the indoor air quality. Government initiatives for elimination of air impurities and enforcement of health and safety regulations across different regions are expected to boost the global air filter cartridges market in the near future.

Global Air Filter Cartridges Market: Competition Landscape

In July 2013, Donaldson announced the opening of three test labs: one each in China, India, and the U.S. The company announced the construction of a new filter manufacturing plant in Skarbimierz, Poland to meet the filtration needs of its customers in Europe and Russia.

In December 2016, Daikin Industries, Ltd., through its subsidiary AAF, acquired Dinair, an air filter manufacturer based in Sweden. Dinair has been expanding its business with a focus on countries of Northern Europe such as Sweden, Norway, and Finland. With this acquisition, the company would leverage Dinair’s sales network and bases for production and after-sales service to begin full-scale business development in Northern Europe.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Founded in 1918, Parker Hannifin Corp. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio (the U.S.). Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for use in mobile, industrial, and aerospace sectors. It operates through two business segments i.e. diversified industrial and aerospace systems.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure here

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Incorporated in 1915, Donaldson Company, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota (the U.S.). Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following business segments: engine products and industrial products. The company has 42 plants worldwide and three joint ventures. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Danaher Corporation

Established in 1969, Danaher Corporation is headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company. It designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following five business segments: life sciences, diagnostics, dental, environmental, and applied solutions. Danaher operates across the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe through a network of manufacturing, administrative and distribution facilities.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Incorporated in 1924, Daikin Industries, Ltd. is based in Osaka, Japan. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of air-conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: air-conditioning & refrigeration, chemicals, and others. The company offers air purifiers; air filters; industrial dust collectors; hot-water-supply, heat-pump, and room-heating systems; and marine-type container refrigeration solutions. The company operates in Asia, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Americas.

3M Company

Established in 1902, 3M Company is located in Maplewood, Minnesota (the U.S.). It is a technology company which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following five business segments: industrial, safety & graphics, health care, electronics & energy, and consumer. The company offers its products to a wide range of industries including industrial; safety and graphics; electronics & energy; health care; and consumer goods. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific.

Other prominent players operating in the global air filter cartridges market include Camfil Group, CLARCOR Inc., Imperial Systems Inc., Zhangjiagang Futai Purifying Equipment Co., Ltd., and Yantair Filters Inc.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

Global Air Filter Cartridges Market: Dynamics

Increasing Demand for HVAC Systems in Data Centers Drives the Air Filter Cartridges Market

Increasing use of IoT-enabled connected devices, rising Internet penetration, and growing adoption of digitization have boosted the demand for data centers. This, in turn, fuels the need for HVAC systems to maintain the humidity level, consistent temperature, airflow, and cleanliness so as to prevent equipment failure. HVAC systems use air filter cartridges to protect critical equipment by filtering impurities. Thus, the rising demand for HVAC systems in data centers is expected to drive the global air filter cartridges market in the near future.

Increasing Demand for Air Filter Cartridges in the Semiconductor Industry

Nano-processing and semiconductor industries require clean environment, which is free from microorganisms and dust particles in order to maintain the quality of final production. These industries are focusing on clean manufacturing facilities to use new technologies in order to achieve a newly designed final product with rapid communication, thin microelectronic layers, and large storage capacities. Semiconductor manufacturers are focusing on maintaining and minimizing of contamination in their production processes. Thus, air filter cartridges are increasingly being used by these companies for filtration. Use of air filter cartridges in the production process is expected to help semiconductor manufacturers reduce their operational costs by achieving longer operating life of equipment, high product quality, and low maintenance frequency. As a result, the global air filter cartridges market is likely to expand at an impressive pace in the next few years.