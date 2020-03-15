Alcohol Packaging Market Key Drivers, Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Future Scope Analysis by 2023

Summary

Alcohol Packaging Market Research Report by Material (Glass, Metal, Plastic, Paper & Paperboard), Packaging (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging), End User (Residential, Commercial, Public sector, and Others), and Region-Global Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis of Global Alcohol Packaging Market

Increase in alcohol consumption, demand for convenient packaging, and high quality of life are a few factors detrimental to the growth of the market. Alcohol packaging includes primary and second packaging. Various types of materials like glass, metal, plastic and paper & paperboard are used for alcohol packaging. High demand for packaging which offers ease of handling and convenience of consumption is expected to generate growth opportunities for the market. However, stringent rules on alcohol packaging and awareness about adverse affects of alcohol consumption may restrict the growth of the market.

The Global Alcohol Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the alcohol packaging market include Ball Corporation (US), Crown Holdings, Inc. (US), Ardagh Group S.A. (Republic of Ireland), Fiberon, LLC (USA), Owens Illinois Inc. (US), Berry Global, Inc. (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Nampak Ltd (South Africa), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland), Vidrala S.A. (Spain) and among others.

Alcohol Packaging Market Segmentation

For this study, the Global Alcohol Packaging Market has been divided into three segments: by material, packaging, and application. On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into glass, metal, plastic, and paper & paperboard. In the material segment, glass accounts for the largest market share. Glass in known for various properties including water-resistance, flexibility of shape, and chemical inertness. Moreover, it can be reused and can be recycled. Glass packaged products stay safe and can last for a longer duration.

On the basis of packaging, the market has been segmented into primary packaging and secondary packaging. Primary packaging is subdivided into bottles, cans, bag-in-box, liquid brick carton, growlers, and pouches. Secondary packaging is subdivided into boxes, folding cartons, and others. Primary packaging dominates the type segment of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the increasing demand for packaging that offers ease of consumption and handling, the market segment for primary packaging is gaining pace. Secondary packaging is also expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into beer, wine and spirits, and others. Beer packaging currently dominates the application segment and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in the consumption of beer and its increasing popularity among the masses, especially youth, is driving the growth of this segment.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global alcohol packaging market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global alcohol packaging market by its type, by end user and region.

By Material Glass Metal Plastic Paper & Paperboard



By Packaging

Primary Packaging Bottles Cans Bag-in-box Liquid brick carton Growlers Poches



Secondary packaging Boxes Folding cartons Others



By Application Beer Wine Spirits Others



By Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Rest of the World



