Anal Irrigation Systems Market Forecast 2018 – 2026 Made Available By Top Research Firm

Anal irrigation is the process of cleaning the bowels by instilling warm water into the rectum via the anus and then allowing the water to expand, leading to the emptying of the colon. It is also known as transanal irrigation or rectal irrigation. Many studies have proven the effectiveness of the anal irrigation method over conservative bowel management methods such as the use of constipation medicines, manual evacuation, or surgery. Anal irrigation is indicated in people with neurological disorders such as spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, brain tumors, chronic faecal incontinence, chronic constipation, and for bedridden patients and children unable to pass stool regularly. Anal irrigation systems are very useful for persons with a variety of bowel problems, which makes emptying the bowel easier and secure. These systems usually consist of a control unit with a pump, a water bag, and a rectal catheter, which is very flexible to use and convenient to carry.

Factors such as convenience in choosing the time and place of evacuation, minimally invasive nature of therapy, cost effectiveness, and ease of performing bowel evacuation at home are major drivers of the global anal irrigation systems market. However, the possibility of bowel perforation, a lethal complication related to anal irrigation requiring immediate hospitalization and surgery, is a major restraint of the global anal irrigation systems market. The latest trend in the global anal irrigation system market is a combination of the balloon catheter instillation method and a manual or electronic pump device. This system is suitable for both those who prefer the manual approach and those who want to make use of technology.

The global anal irrigation systems market can be segmented based on patient, product, end-user, and region. Based on patient, the global anal irrigation systems market can be categorized into adults and pediatrics. The adult segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its leading position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Its growth can be attributed to an increase in the incidence of colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease, ability of individuals to perform the procedure independently, rise in the geriatric population, and long term cost effectiveness of therapy. In terms of product, the market can be divided into mini-devices, cone devices, balloon catheter devices, and bed systems. Mini- devices are simple one-handed systems, containing a hand pump that can be used while sitting over the toilet and are suitable for patients requiring a small amount of water for irrigation. Cone systems are designed for patients who are able to sit on the toilet. A large amount of water can be instilled into the rectum through the cone and is very useful in patients with chronic constipation. Balloon catheter systems are suitable for patients who have difficulty keeping a cone in place or need a better seal to instil the irrigation water and are designed to use over the toilet. Bed systems are closed anal irrigation systems suitable for patients who are unable to sit over the toilet. They are usually used for patients with neurogenic bowel dysfunction. The balloon catheter segment dominated the market in 2017 as balloon catheters are convenient to carry anywhere and suitably fit in with a changing lifestyle. The segment is expected to maintain its market share over the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. The hospital segment dominated the market in 2017 and is estimated to retain its position in the coming years, due to an increase in the incidence of neurological disorders, rise in the number of spinal surgeries, and increase in cases of constipation amongst the pediatric population.

In terms of region, the global anal irrigation systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the global anal irrigation systems market in 2018 and is expected to be a prominent region in terms of market share over the forecast period. The market in the region is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to improved health care infrastructure, significant presence of key players in the region, technological advancements, and easy availability of systems with a doctor’s prescription. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the next few years, due to a rise in the geriatric population, improvements in health care facilities, and increase in awareness regarding anal irrigation systems in developing countries.

Major players operating in the global anal irrigation systems market include Coloplast Ltd., MacGregor Healthcare Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Aquaflush Medical Limited.

