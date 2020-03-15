Anti-counterfeit Beverage Packaging Market – A Rapid Growth is Forecasted For 2024

Global Anti-counterfeit Beverage Packaging Market: Overview

In simplified terms, counterfeiting means imitating something. Counterfeit products are fake and unauthorized replicas of the original product. Having a serious negative impact on the beverage industry, counterfeiting results in intangible loss for the vendors in the industry. This in turn affects the companies’ revenue. Beverage companies are taking steps in continuity to fight counterfeiting as it affects their revenue on a serious note. Moreover, the brand name and image of the company is affected due to the lower quality of counterfeit products which results in health issues of the customers. It is rather difficult through regular inspection to trace counterfeit products. This further results in the entry of counterfeit beverages in the retail markets. Due to compromised product quality, counterfeit products pose threats to the health and safety of customers, which in turn deteriorates the concerned companies’ brand name and image.

For detecting counterfeit beverage products across the globe, anti-counterfeit beverage packaging technologies have been invented. Because of easy availability of counterfeit products in local markets, the beverage industry is severely affected. Due to the increasing production of beverage counterfeits, it is expected that the anti-counterfeit beverage packaging market will experience lucrative growth in the future. It is predicted that the global anti-counterfeit beverage packaging market would grow in terms of revenue until 2024. Many new, efficient, and easy to use technologies for testing the originality of the products are emerging in the market. Manufacturers are using such technologies and thus assisting in the growth of the global anti-counterfeit beverage packaging market.

As a result of the increasing consumer awareness regarding products and technologies, America and Europe are anticipated to serve as potential regions for the market among other regions in the near future.

Counterfeiting affects the gross revenue of the company and causes immense long term damage to its credibility. Every year, significant amount of losses are incurred by the operating players due to the usage and sale of counterfeit products in the global beverages industry.

The global anti-counterfeit beverage packaging market is projected to become a multi-billion industry, by end of 2024. Several easy-to-work and efficient-in-functioning innovative technologies for validating the authenticity of the original products are penetrating the market. The adoption of such technologies by manufacturers in turn is propelling the demand for anti-counterfeit beverage packaging globally. Use of highly efficient RFID technologies is one of the most significant factors driving the overall growth of the anti-counterfeit beverage packaging market currently.