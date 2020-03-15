ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market Opportunities by Key Players, Regional Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 – 2025

Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Industry

This report studies the global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) market status and forecast, categorizes the global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

The global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) market is valued at 13700 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 26400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

GRG Banking

Nautilus Hyosung

Euronet Worldwide

NCR

Diebold

Computer-controlled terminal located on the premises of financial institutions or elsewhere, though which customers may make deposits, withdrawals or other transactions as they would through a bank teller. Other terms sometimes used to describe such terminals are customer-bank communications terminal (CBCT) and remote service unit (RSU). Groups of banks sometimes share ATMs. Sometimes called Automated Banking Machines.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and Chinese total market of the ATM industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2017-2022 market development trends of the ATM industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of the ATM Industry before evaluating its feasibility

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

On site

Off site

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Withdrawals

Transfers

deposits

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key ATM (Automated Teller Machine) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ATM (Automated Teller Machine) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Manufacturers

ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

2 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)