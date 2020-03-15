Autologous Lymphocytes Market 2018-2023 : Latest Innovations and Upcoming Key Events in Global Industry

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Adoptive Transfer of Autologous Lymphocytes Targeting Somatically Mutated Genes: Success In Common Epithelial Cancers with Low Mutation Rates, Gastrointestinal, Bile Duct and Breast Cancers” to its huge collection of research reports.

Report Scope

The report summarizes the current state of clinical research and trials, explains the impact of ACTs on the treatment of several metastasized malignancies, and also raises important concerns about the scalability and compatibility of TILs.

Report Includes

– An overview of both the problems and phenomenal opportunities with cell therapy and immunotherapy in general. While there are several biological and also commercial issues still to more completely resolve, perhaps the largest challenges are scalability and compatibility. Most developers begin by creating cell therapies for smaller groups of individuals, and then when they see real promise, the issue of scalability is addressed

– Detailed description about Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT), how it targets the somatic mutations by infusion of autologous or redirected tumor-specific T-cells and its impact on the treatment of several metastasized malignancies

– A brief examination of the patent landscape

– Insight into the structure and function of T lymphocytes, identification of the different types of T lymphocytes as well as identifying the T Cell growth factor

– Coverage of number of clinical trials being conducted to investigate the safety and efficacy of Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TILs) and investigate their use

– Evaluation of methods to improve TIL yield and tumor reactivity e.g. blockage of programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) and the effect of an agonistic 4-1BB antibody on TIL growth

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Adoptive Transfer of Autologous Lymphocytes Targeting Somatically Mutated Genes

Key Findings

Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TILs): A New and Exciting Era in Cancer Treatments

Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT) and Therapeutic TILs

Ground-Breaking Management of Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Successful Advances in TILs Therapies for Cholangiocarcinoma

Hope for Immunotherapy Treatments of Gastrointestinal Cancers

Limitations of ACT and Therapeutic TILs

Overcoming the Limitations of ACT and Therapeutic TILs

Expanding Clinical Trial Portfolio

Complexities of the TILs Patent Landscape

What’s Next for TILs?

Outlook and Implications

Chapter 2 References

Chapter 3 A Note from the Editor

Chapter 4 Analyst Credentials

List of Tables

Table 1 : Overview of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, Mechanisms of Action, Trial Designations and Approved Companion Diagnostics

Table 2 : Commonly Used Acronyms Associated with Adoptive Transfer of Autologous TILs Therapy

List of Chart

List of Figures

Figure 1 : Schematic of Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT) Therapies

Figure 2 : Schematic of Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TILs) Therapies

Figure 3 : Number of Clinical Trials Incorporating Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TILs) Activity, by Phase and Year, by Study Start Date, 2005-2018*

Figure 4 : Clinical Pipeline Iovance Biotherapeutics

