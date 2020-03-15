Automation Solutions Market : Industry Insights, Outlook And Forecast Upto 2025

Constant change in the demands of end-use industries world over have broadly underpinned several significant technology shifts in the Automation Solutions market. Over the years, new performance requirements in applications in key industries have emerged. To this end, a growing number of companies in the Automation Solutions market are fast recalibrating their strategies to gain a stronghold and gain competitive edge in near future. Adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and technologically-advanced equipment have in recent years unleashed disruptive forces, which define the game-changing potential of players in the Automation Solutions market. Further, consistently growing investments in the manufacturing industries in developing regions has unlocked new prospects in the entire business value chain.

Based on product, the automation solutions market is segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controller (PLC), distributed control system (DCS) and manufacturing execution systems (MES).

This report presents the worldwide Automation Solutions market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Koyo

IDEC

Honeywell

Hitachi

General Electric

FANUC

Emerson Electric

ABB

Yokogawa Electric

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Parsec Automation

Omron Corporation

Mitsubishi

Automation Solutions Breakdown Data by Type

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

istributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Automation Solutions Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Automotive

Automation Solutions Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automation Solutions status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automation Solutions manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automation Solutions market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

