Automotive Auxiliary Brake Market – Global Industry Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Region by Forecast upto 2027

The automotive auxiliary brake is installed after the output shaft of the engine and is used as an emergency brake in vehicles. The auxiliary brake, also called a parking brake, is an inboard braking system, wherein the brakes are mounted on the chassis of the vehicle in addition to the pedal brakes and hand brakes. This brake system stops the vehicle from moving even in case of failure of brakes that are installed in the wheel hubs.

Automotive Auxiliary Brake Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global automotive auxiliary brake market include Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Inc., Eaton, Knorr-Bremse AG, TBK Co., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Automotive Axles Limited, Wanxiang Qianchao, and Cummins Inc. Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Inc. is a major manufacturer of automotive engine brakes and holds a significant share of the global automotive engine brake market.

TBK Co.

TBK started manufacturing auxiliary brakes in the 1960s. Presently, buses, trucks, and other heavy-duty vehicles are equipped with auxiliary brakes manufactured by TBK Co. Auxiliary brakes manufactured by TBK offer enhanced driving safety. Characteristics of the TBK auxiliary brakes are they are safer and comfortable, economical, and compatible. The company has started fabrication of regeneration-type auxiliary brakes, run without power-supply by the means of electromagnetic action.

Automotive Auxiliary Brake Market Dynamics

Rising demand and production of vehicles

The global market for automotive auxiliary brake system is likely to expand at a significant pace owing to the integration of the auxiliary braking system in almost all passenger and commercial vehicles. Rising production of vehicles across the globe is likely to drive the automotive auxiliary brake market, as demand of the automotive auxiliary brakes depends on vehicle production.

Rising awareness about vehicle safety system

Furthermore, rising awareness among society about safety features is likely to prevent the removal of the auxiliary braking unit from vehicles, as auxiliary brake systems are highly useful to stop the vehicle instantly during an emergency. Application of the auxiliary brakes causes the sudden braking of the vehicle and may lead to skidding of the vehicle, which is likely to put the safety of the occupants at risk; however, application of the auxiliary brakes along with the primary brake system is highly effective in stopping the vehicle.

Expansion of auxiliary brake segment owing to its advantages

Driveline retarders and hydraulic retarders are two types of auxiliary brake system, as they possess high braking power and generate low noise; however, high weight and excess heat generation are major drawbacks. Moreover, commercial vehicles are equipped with hydraulic retarders, while passenger vehicles are integrated with driveline retarders.

Increasing demand for commercial vehicles, owing to rapid expansion of the secondary sector, is likely to propel the demand for hydraulic retarders. Hydraulic retarders can be used when there is requirement of more power and for the vehicles that can run on uneven surface. Hence, hydraulic retarders are mostly preferred for commercial vehicles.

Higher demand in Asia Pacific

High manufacturing capacity in Asia Pacific and availability of inexpensive labor have prompted major manufacturers to establish their manufacturing facilities in the region, which makes Asia Pacific a manufacturing hub of the global automotive industry. China, India, South Korea, and Japan play a major role in propelling the manufacturing capacities of the region.

Automotive Auxiliary Brake Market Segmentation

Based on brake type, the automotive auxiliary brake market can be segmented into:

Drum Brake

Disc Brake

Based on type, the automotive auxiliary brake market can be bifurcated into:

Driveline Retarders

Hydraulic Retarders

Based on vehicle type, the automotive auxiliary brake market can be split into: