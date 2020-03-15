Automotive Interior Materials Market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook

The demand within the global market for automotive interior materials has been escalating at a robust rate, majorly due to the quest of the automotive sector to overhaul their quality standards. A number of nascent developments in the automotives sector have ensured a steady growth of all the markets that are directly or indirectly related to this sector. Automotive interior materials immensely enhance comfort, congeniality, and interior aura of automobiles, and customers consider all of these factors while buying vehicles. Hence, the demand within the global market for automotive interior materials has been expanding at the pretext of consumer propensities for better and comfortable driving. Moreover, automotive interior materials also enhance the safety of vehicles as these materials are used in fabricating safety belts/straps, air bags, and other safety aids. Automotive quality tests have become an indispensable part of the automotive manufacturing process, and these tests help in ascertaining the credibility of automotive manufacturers. In order to pass these tests, vehicles should have high-quality interior and exterior materials, and this also becomes a key reason behind the growth of the global market for automotive interior materials. Besides all of this, the trend of non-price competition in the automotive industry has compelled manufacturers to focus on quality and aesthetics as the key selling point in the market. This has also created huge growth spaces in the global market for automotive interior materials.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global automotive interior materials market would expand at a sluggish CAGR of 2.70% over the period between 2015 and 2023. Furthermore, the net worth of the global automotive interior materials market is projected to touch US$137.06 bn by 2023, elevating up from a value of US$111.61 bn in 2014.

Leather to Remain Largest Material Segment

Based on the type of material, the demand for leather has been rising at a decent rate majorly due to its use in upholsteries, seat belts, and floor mats. Some of the key types of leather used in automotives include PVC leather, genuine leather, PVC leather, and PU leather. Furthermore, the emphasis on the use of green materials in the interiors of vehicles has also given an impetus to the growth of the leather segment in recent times. Other materials used in automotive interiors include fabrics, thermoplastic polymers, wood, and vinyl. On the basis of application, the global market for automotive interior materials is segmented into light commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Amongst these, the demand for automotive interior materials in the passenger vehicles segment has been the highest amongst all other application-based segments.

Europe Leads other Regional Segments

The growth of a regional market for automotive interior materials depends on the strength and position of the automotive sector in that region. Hence, the robust automotive sector in Germany, England, and France has fortified the growth of the market for automotive interior materials in Europe. Furthermore, the demand for automotive interior materials in Europe is also rising due to the propensity of the masses to buy vehicles with advanced features, increased comfort, and better interior appeals. The demand for automotive interior materials in North America is also expected to keep soaring as safety and comfort take the upper hand in the regional automotive industry.

Some of the key players in the global automotive interior materials market are Johnson Controls, Inc., Faurecia SA, Grammer AG, BASF SE, and Lear Corporation.

