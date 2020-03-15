Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Structure Analysis, Prospects and Key Opportunities | 2024

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market (Product Type – Primer, Base Coat, Clear Coat, Activator, Filler; By Technology – Solvent Borne Coatings, Water Borne Coatings) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024Due to strict environment protection regulations, the global automotive refinish coatings market is witnessing pivotal transformation. Water-borne coatings due to VoC emission norms, especially in developed countries are increasingly replacing solvent-based products. However, the newer trend has impacted revenue of the overall market. This is because solvent-based coatings have dominated the automotive refinish coatings market due to their long lasting property. Nevertheless, efforts for formulation of water-borne coatings is likely to open new growth avenues for automotive refinish coatings market.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts the global automotive refinish coatings market to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2016 and 2024. Rising at this pace, the market’s valuation of US$6.6 bn in 2015 is likely to be valued at US$10.8 bn by 2024.By product type, the report segments the automotive refinish coatings market into primers, base coats, clean coats, fillers, and activators. Among them, in 2015, base coat segment held the dominant over 30% share of the overall market. The rising ownership of used vehicles and rising number of road accidents have led to substantial growth of base coat segment of the market. However, the base coat product segment is likely to witness moderate decline in its growth over the forecast horizon. This is mainly due to the increasing availability of alternatives such as additives with primer.

On the other hand, activators segment is projected to witness the most notable growth in the global automotive refinish coatings market in the upcoming years. This is mainly because of the chemical composition of activators that allows them to dry faster. Expansion of car parks in emerging economies is likely to serve to be a key factor for activators segment to register an increased share from 12.6% iJn 2016 to 14 % by 2024.Geography-wise, North America held supremacy in the global automotive refinish coatings market in 2015. The growth of the region is mainly because of high disposable incomes and general tendency among individuals to undertake timely repairs of their vehicles.

The expansion of used vehicle market is also serving to boost the North America automotive refinish coatings market. However, on the downside, strict regulatory reforms to discontinue the use of certain solvent-based varieties is likely to hamper this market over the forecast period.