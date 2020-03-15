Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market – Historical Analysis, Company Profile, Upcoming Trends, Competitive Landscape

The Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) market is estimated to register a CAGR of approximately 21.80% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) are programmable robotic vehicles that assist in surveillance and target acquisition. Factors such as increasing demand for AUVs by various sectors such as military & defense, oil & gas, and environmental protection are driving the global AUV market. Increasing adoption of AUVs by countries such as Japan for booting oceanic research is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, various development activities undertaken by countries such as China and India in the filed of AUV are bolstering the market growth.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) are programmable robotic vehicles. These vehicles varying on their design assist in driving, drifting, and gliding through the ocean without real-time input from an operator. AUVs offer enhanced surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities that assist defense personnel to perform covert operations.

Factors such as increasing demand for AUVs by various sectors such as military & defense, oil & gas, and environmental protection are bolstering the market growth. Additionally, growing importance of reliable security measures globally is also boosting the market growth. However, high cost of operations and stringent government regulations pertaining communication are expected to hamper the market growth.

Segmentation:

The global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) market has been segmented based on type, technology, payload, application and region. On the basis of type, the AUV market is divided into shallow, medium and large. In 2017, the large segment dominated the global market. Increasing deep sea operations such as mine hunting are driving the demand for large AUVs. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into communication, collision avoidance, navigation, imaging and propulsion. On the basis of payload, the market is segmented into sensors, cameras, synthetic aperture sonars, echo sounders, Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPS), and others.On the basis of application, the market is segmented into military & defense, oil & gas, oceanography, environmental protection, archaeology, and search & salvage operations.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2017, North America dominated the global market. Presence of prominent players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, and General Dynamics Corporation among others is driving the market growth. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of AUVs by governments of developing nations such as India. Additionally, growing adoption of AUVs by countries such as Japan for promoting oceanic research, military investigations and international disaster relief efforts are driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Intended Audience:

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Manufactures

Submarine Manufactures

Ship Manufacturers

Component Providers

Defense Organizations

Research Institutes

Regulatory Bodies

Key Players:

The key players in the global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Kongsberg Group (Norway), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Groupe Gorgé (Paris), Fugro (The Netherlands), Boston Engineering Corporation (US), International Submarine Engineering Limited (Canada) and GRAAL, inc.(Italy)

