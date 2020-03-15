Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Industry

This report studies the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Campagnolo

SRAM

Shimano

GIANT

Forever

Chiru

DT SWISS

Colnago

Dorel Industries

MERIDA

PHOENIX

XDS

DAHON

PIGEON

BATTLE

Gamma

EMMELLE

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bearings

Bolts & Fasteners

Brake System

Brackets

Derailleurs

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Mountain Bicycles

Road Bicycles

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Bicycle Parts and Accessories manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Research Report 2018

1 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bicycle Parts and Accessories

1.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Bearings

1.2.3 Bolts & Fasteners

1.2.5 Brake System

1.2.6 Brackets

1.2.7 Derailleurs

Others

1.3 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Mountain Bicycles

1.3.3 Road Bicycles

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Bicycle Parts and Accessories (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Bicycle Parts and Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Bicycle Parts and Accessories Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Bicycle Parts and Accessories Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Bicycle Parts and Accessories Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Bicycle Parts and Accessories Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Bicycle Parts and Accessories Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Bicycle Parts and Accessories Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Campagnolo

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Campagnolo Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 SRAM

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 SRAM Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Shimano

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Shimano Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 GIANT

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 GIANT Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Forever

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Forever Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Chiru

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Chiru Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 DT SWISS

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 DT SWISS Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Colnago

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Colnago Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Dorel Industries

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Dorel Industries Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 MERIDA

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 MERIDA Bicycle Parts and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 PHOENIX

7.12 XDS

7.13 DAHON

7.14 PIGEON

7.15 BATTLE

7.16 Gamma

7.17 EMMELLE

Continued….

