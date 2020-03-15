Body Scrub Products Market 2019 Deep Dive Strategy & Competition

Body scrubs are cosmetic products that provide skin exfoliation, wherein the dirt layer of the skin is gently peeled or rubbed off. It is one of the most popular products used in skin cleansing and is the basic stage of various beauty treatments such as clean ups, facials, manicures, pedicures etc. The primary reason for using scrubs in the initial treatment is to remove the dead skin cells. The exfoliating component in body scrub is abrasive to rub off the dead skin; however, it is mild enough to protect the skin from getting damaged. Body scrubs are also termed as body polishes, as it polishes the skin, giving it a fresh, clean, and smooth look. Body scrub products are extensively used by females; however, the rising male grooming trend has brought a rise in male users.

The global body scrub products market is expected to grow at a rapid pace. This market is driven by various factors, for instance consumer spending capacity, increasing skin care awareness, and rise in the population of working women. Furthermore increasing skin concerns and the trend to look young has increased the demand for exfoliation and anti-aging skin care products. Furthermore, benefits offered by new products including advanced treatment solutions and the fact that they are designed for different skin types are the key drivers likely to expand the overall body scrub products market in the coming years.

However, health issues related to harmful chemicals used in the products is projected to hinder the body scrub products market in the future. Also, these skincare products mainly comprise different chemical formulations. These formulations may or may not involve natural compounds, and thus may contain chemicals which can have adverse effects on the skin, thus acting as a restraint to the global body scrub products market. However, manufacturers are focusing on providing solutions with the usage of natural, herbal, and organic ingredients.

The global body scrub products market has been segmented by product type, form, content, concern, skin type, SPF, packaging, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the body scrub products market is divided into sugar scrubs, salt scrubs and coffee scrubs. By form, the body scrub products market is segmented into powder, gel & liquid, and cream. On the basis of content, the market is split into herbal, organic, chemical and others such as petroleum, antioxidant etc. By application, the market has been split into residential and commercial.

Based on concern, the body scrub products market can be segmented into anti-aging, moisturizing, acne & blemishes, pigmentation and others such as anti-tan, dullness etc. On the basis of skin type the body scrub product market is segmented into dry skin, oily skin, sensitive, and normal. Body scrub products market is also divided by the amount of SPF value, which ranges from 10-25 and above 25.

By packaging type, the global body scrub products market is segmented into tubes and containers. In terms of distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. Offline can be further bifurcated into hypermarkets and supermarkets, independent retailers, pharmacies and drugstores, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and department stores. Offline channel holds the highest market share in terms of revenue in the body scrub products market. Online channel is also bifurcated into direct sales and third party sales.