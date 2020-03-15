Calcium Nitrate Market Share Report, Size, Growth Industry, Manufacturers Profiles, Product Types, Applications and Specification Business Opportunities and Investment 2023

Calcium Nitrate Market Overview:

Calcium nitrate Ca (NO3)2, an inorganic compound, is also referred to as double salt and Norwegian saltpeter. It is an odorless compound which varies from white to gray and comes in granular form. It is highly soluble in water, highly hygroscopic and acts as an oxidizing agent. This compound is a colorless salt which absorbs moisture from the atmosphere and is found as tetrahydrate. Calcium nitrate breaks down upon heating and releases nitrogen dioxide.

This compound exists in several forms such as a mineral in nitrocalcite. Other related salts comprise calcium potassium nitrate decahydrate and calcium ammonium nitrate. According to a new report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global market for calcium nitrate is expected a significant growth during the forecasted period.

Calcium Nitrate Market Key Players:

The prominent players operating in the global calcium nitrate market are;

ADOB,

Yara International,

Nutrien Ltd.,

GFS Chemicals, Inc.,

Sterling Chemicals.,

Barium & Chemicals,

Blue Line Corporation.,

Uralchem Holding P.L.C.,

Haifa Chemicals ltd.,

Maryland Biochemical Company LLC.,

RLF Global,

Calcium Nitrate Market Segmentation:

The global market for calcium nitrate can be segmented by application, process, and region.

The market can be segmented into reacting ammonium nitrate with calcium hydroxide, reacting phosphate rock with nitric acid, and reacting limestone with nitric acid based on the type of process.

The market can be segmented into fertilizers, explosives, concrete admixture, wastewater treatment, and others based on application. Among them, fertilizers shall witness more market growth over the forecast period. Product based fertilizers contain calcium and nitrogen which are vital for the plants to absorb important nutrients from the soil and helps in preventing leaf spot diseases. Also, flowering plants retain their flowers for a considerable amount of time with the addition of these fertilizers.

The market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America based on region.

Calcium Nitrate Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is leading the global market for calcium nitrate followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is emerging as a prominent market for wastewater treatment and fertilizers. Due to urbanization and industrialization, water quality is becoming an important issue in this region. Treating both municipal corporation water and industrial water is rising, which is strengthening the market. Moreover, due to rise in population specifically in India and China, the demand for food is increasing. Fertilizers are used to improve the productivity and quality of crops, thereby propelling the calcium nitrate market.

With the increasing budget in defense in North America, the market in the explosive application is also expected to boom during the forecast period. Europe holds 45 % of the total calcium nitrate consumption in terms of fertilizers application. The renovation sector in Europe is also expected to witness a stronger growth which will drive the market in concrete admixture application.

With the growing construction industry, the Middle East region is also expected to witness significant growth in the years to come. Also, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia will be leading the market over the forecasted period. Moreover, Latin America is expected to showcase due to ongoing programs related to collect and treat wastewater.

