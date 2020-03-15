Cameras on Cops Market – Manufacturers, Growth Rate by Application, Market Size and Forecast by 2024

Major manufacturers are bringing product advancement and design innovations leading to portable cameras on cops with multiple functionalities and enhanced performance. Leading vendors are offering camera on cops cloud-based servers to gain a competitive edge over others. Major players operating in Cameras on Cops Market include Taser International, Inc., Digital Ally, Inc., Vievu LLC., Pro-Vision, Inc., Reveal Media, Wolfcom Enterprises, Brekford Corporation, and Atlantic Tactical.

Cameras on cops or police body-worn cameras consist of specialized video recording systems used by several law enforcement agencies to help in gathering evidence from crime scenes. These are also used to record the interactions of cops with the public and hence serve as a tool for public accountability.

The demand for these closed-circuit televisions emanated mainly from police chiefs and reformists. These televisions have gained wide acceptance to keep a trail of evidence. These evidences, consisting of audio and video recordings, can then be uploaded onto a cloud-based platform or into an internal storage device for future requirement. The market has witnessed the advent of a wide variety of cameras on cops products. The advanced technologies offer extended battery life, high recording limits, flexibility with camera placement, video quality, enhanced audio recording capabilities, and enhanced radio integration features.

The report provides in-depth insight into the current market status, key drivers and restraints, emerging trends, offerings of key vendors, market share and size of major segments, and technological advancements. The factors simulating the demand for body-worn cameras among key end users are highlighted and the product innovations impacting the competitive dynamics in major regions are evaluated. The research analysis takes a closer look at the strategies adopted by prominent vendors to consolidate their market shares.

Global Cameras on Cops Market: Trends and Opportunities

The need for documenting behavior of cops as well as convicts to facilitate the law enforcement agencies in the collection and storage of evidence is a key factor propelling the market. The imperative for averting any unprofessional behavior in cops, coupled with the rising need to prevent any police brutality, has spurred the demand for the cameras on cops products and technologies. In addition, the extensive recording of events in process of gathering evidence by the cops helps the police department in the rightful and speedy conviction, thus fostering trust and public accountability. These factors are expected to positively impact the market across major regions. Furthermore, the increasing demand and acceptance of documented footage in courts of law to comprehend the various aspects of crime is expected to fuel the market along the forecast period.

However, various technological constraints that limit battery life and image quality are likely to hinder the cameras on cops market to an extent. Furthermore, the high cost incurred in storing the video files over a long duration may hamper the demand for these camera on cops. On the other hand, various market players are making investing in technological advancements to help the end users counter the challenges.

Global Cameras on Cops Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Of these, North America and Europe have emerged as prominent markets for cameras on cops. The impressive growth in the regional market is attributed to rising instances of crimes, the demand for speedy trial and conviction, and the initiatives to bring public accountability in the police departments. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of technology by law enforcement agencies to facilitate trails and conviction has stimulated the demand for cameras on cops, expected to propel the regional market along the forecast period.