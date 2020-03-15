Cassia Essential Oil Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast to 2025

Cassia Essential Oil derived by steam distillation of the Cassia plant’s bark, leaves and twigs. Cassia is commonly known as Chinese Cinnamon and its scientific name is Cinnamomum Cassia. Cassia is an evergreen tree native to China and Burma. Cassia Essential oil usually consist of benzaldehyde, chavicol, cinnamic aldehyde, cinnamyl acetate, and linalool. Cassia Essential Oil has wide range of application in healthcare industry. Cassia Essential Oil is famously known for improving circulation, treating arthritis and depression. Cassia Essential Oil possessive some of the important properties such as: anti-diarrhea, antidepressant, anti-emetic, anti-galactagogue, antimicrobial, anti-rheumatic, anti-arthritic, astringent, antiviral, carminative, circulatory, emmenagogue and febrifuge. Cassia Essential Oil can be used for cleaning and cooking as well.

Cassia Essential Oil Market: Segmentation:

Cassia Essential Oil market can be segmented into Nature, Functions, End User and distribution.

On the basis of Nature, Cassia Essential Oil is segmented into Organic and Conventional. Owing to the rising demand for organic products in the global market, Organic segment is being anticipated to have higher value share as compared to the conventional sector in the forecast period.

On the basis of Functions, Cassia Essential Oil is segmented into anti-diarrhea, anti-depressant, anti-microbial, anti-rheumatic and others. Owing to the large scale application of Cassia Essential Oil in the pharmaceutical industries, Cassia Essential Oil as anti-diarrhea and anti-depressant properties is being expected to grow at a significant rate in terms of value sales.

On the basis of End User, the Cassia Essential Oil is segmented into Retailer and Industrial. The industrial sector is being further sub segmented into Food Industry and Pharmaceutical Industry. Since Cassia Essential Oil is being used in large scale in pharmaceutical industry especially in the healthcare sectors, the volume share of Cassia Essential Oil in pharmaceutical is being anticipated to have higher share as compared to other end users.

On the basis of Distribution, the Cassia Essential Oil can be segmented into Direct and Indirect. The Indirect channel is further sub segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store and E-Retailers. Due to its large scale commercial application especially in the pharmaceutical industry, the value sales for direct channel is being expected to be higher as compared to indirect channel in the forecast period. Due to rising internet penetration in the global market, the E-Retailers witness faster growth rate in terms of volume sales.

Cassia Essential Oil Market: Regional Outlook:

The global Cassia Essential Oil market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Essential Oil market is projected to grow at 5.9% during the forecast period. APAC region is estimated to dominate the market with more than 50% of market share followed by America in the year 2017. France, Italy and Germany are major essential oil producers in the Europe region. Cassia is cultivated in southern and eastern Asia including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. As a result, the production of Cassia Essential Oil is being carried out on large scale in these regions. Owing to the production factor, Asia Pacific region is being anticipated to have higher value share in the global Cassia essential oil market.

Cassia Essential Oil Market: Demand Driver:

Over the past few year, there is rise number of diarrheal diseases glbally. Depression is now a common factor where consumers of today generation adopting busy lifestyle and incurring more work pressure, fights to overcome it. Moreover, it is being estimated by 2030 there will be 67 million number of people over the age of 18 suffering with arthritis in United States alone. On the other hand, Cassia Essential Oil is being associated with several health benefits such as treating of diarrhea, improving of blood circulation and an effective anti-depressant agent. As a result, Cassia Essential Oil’s critical health benefits helps drive the demand for the product in the global market.

Cassia Essential Oil Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players in this market are d?TERRA International, LLC, Young Living Essential Oils, Alabama Essential Oil Company, Augustus Oils Ltd, Phoenix Aromas (Nanjing) Co., Ltd., Inovia International, NOW Health Group, Inc. and others.

