Cast Saw Devices Market is projected to reach US$ 200 Mn by 2026

Global Cast Saw Devices Market – Snapshot

Cast saw devices are important orthopedic equipment employed in removal of casts that are utilized for fracture management. Bi-valving method is used to cut the cast with the help of an oscillating blade that is safe and prevents any cuts or injuries to the patient’s skin, on contact. However, demand for cast saw devices is anticipated to increase during the forecast period owing to the rise in incidence of non-fatal injuries and growing burden of osteoporosis.

The global cast saw devices market was valued at approximately US$ 150 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to reach a value of nearly US$ 200 Mn by 2026, and expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2026. Surge in incidence of non-fatal injuries and rising concerns about osteoporosis are likely to fuel the global cast saw devices market from 2018 to 2026.

There are several unmet needs in global cast saw devices market, which create lucrative opportunities for existing players and new entrants, globally. For example, campaigns carried out by government and non-government organizations are likely to increase awareness among people regarding different orthopedic diseases. Additionally, the geriatric population is susceptible to numerous musculoskeletal diseases such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. Consistent rise in the geriatric population is anticipated to offer significant opportunity to the cast saw devices market during the forecast period.

The global cast saw devices market has been segmented based on saw type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of saw type, the cast saw devices market has been classified into electric saw without vacuum, electric saw with vacuum, and battery operated saw. Expansion of the electric saw without vacuum segment can be attributed to the utility as well as cost associated with the device, which is significantly lower, as compared to that of the other saw types.

Based on application, the cast saw devices market has been categorized into plaster of Paris (PoP) cast removal and fiberglass cast removal. Expansion of the fiberglass cast removal segment is attributed to the increasing preference for fiberglass cast over traditional plaster of Paris cast among patients as well as doctors and orthopedic cast technicians. The disadvantages associated with the use of plaster of Paris (POP) cast, such as extended drying period, excessive weight, and messy application process, are expected to decrease the usage of this cast in fracture management. These disadvantages of POP cast are projected to fuel the demand for fiberglass cast during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user, the cast saw devices market has been divided into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals segment is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the market by the end of 2026, as most trauma cases and those related to fractures are handled by hospitals. Additionally, increasing investments in hospitals across the globe is expected to further boost the segment during the forecast period.

North America (NA) accounted for a notable share of the global cast saw devices market in 2017, followed by Europe. Increase in health hazards associated with dust released during cast removal and rise in awareness among doctors and patients about the benefits of electric saws with dust extraction systems are expected to fuel the demand for the cast saw devices during the forecast period. The fiberglass cast removal segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. It is expected to be a highly lucrative segment from 2018 to 2026, due to increase in adoption of fiberglass cast among doctors and patients owing to benefits such as lightweight, water resistance, as compared to plaster of Paris cast removal.

In Europe, Germany accounted for a significant share of the market in Europe in 2017. The country is expected to be a highly lucrative market and is expected to retain its market share during the forecast period, due to increasing number of fragility fractures. The cast saw devices market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR due to the high frequency of road accidents and injuries and population in South Asia and China. According to the Australian Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics, there were an estimated 5.08 deaths per 100,000 due to road accidents, in 2015. Likewise, Japan recorded an increase in number of deaths due to road accidents, around 4,117 deaths in 2015; as reported by the National Police Agency of Japan