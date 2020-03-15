Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide 2016- 2024

Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market: Overview

Cell fractionation is the process of separating cellular components while at the same time, retaining the individual functions of each component. Similarly, cell lysis is the breaking down of the cell membrane by enzymic, viral, or osmotic mechanisms. Cell lysis/cell fractionation enables scientists to carefully study the different parts of a cell in isolation so as to determine their biochemical composition and function.

Much of what scientists know of the molecular biology of a cell is discovered by scrutinizing cell-free systems. The rapid growth of the healthcare, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries has spurred research and development activities in countless fields, increasing the demand for cell lysis/cell fractionation in laboratories.

The key product types of cell lysis/cell fractionation are reagents and kits, consumables, disposables, beads, and instruments. Instruments such as homogenizers and sonicators are used for cell lysis/cell fractionation. In addition, the various reagents and kits used for cell lysis are detergent solutions, enzymes, and others. The major types of cells that can undergo cell fractionation are microbial cells, mammalian cells, and others. Biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research laboratories and institutes are the prominent end users of cell lysis. The regions studied under the global cell lysis/cell fractionation market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

The global market for cell lysis/cell fractionation is propelled by the high prevalence of diseases, the rise in government funding for research and development activities, the growing focus on personalized medicine, and the expansion of biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Emerging countries are forecast to present high-growth opportunities for players within the cell lysis/cell fractionation market. By contrast, the shortage of skilled personnel, the high cost of cell-based research, and the survival of new entrants and small players are some of the leading impediments.

Consumables form the largest product segment in the cell lysis/cell fractionation market, driven primarily by the rise in cell-based research funding and the increased prevalence of diseases. Mammalian cells are the most commonly fractionated cell types thanks to surging investments by companies and governments for cell-based research and the growing prevalence of diseases such as HIV/AIDS and cancer. Cell lysis/cell fractionation is mostly carried out by research laboratories and institutes such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market: Region-wise Outlook

Among the key regional segments of the global cell lysis/cell fractionation market, North America holds the largest share, driven by the surging government funding in most countries and the rise of the aging population. This region is anticipated to retain its lead throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years, particularly in India and China. Europe is also a strong contender in the cell lysis/cell fractionation market.