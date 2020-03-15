Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth During 2017-2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Current Research & Developments Status of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy” to its huge collection of research reports.

“Summary

CAR T-Cell Design and Evolution

Chimeric antigen receptors (CARs, also known as chimeric immunoreceptors, chimeric T-cell receptors, artificial T-cell receptors or CAR-T) are engineered receptors that graft an arbitrary specificity onto an immune effector cell (T-cell). Typically, these receptors are used to graft the specificity of a monoclonal antibody onto a T-cell, with transfer of their coding sequence facilitated by retroviral vectors. The receptors are called chimeric because they are composed of parts from different sources.

Market Analysis

It has been estimated that the global market for CAR T-cell therapies, as defined in the reports market segmentation, was valued at $REDACTED million in 2017 and $REDACTED million in 2018. By the end of the forecast period in 2023, it is predicted that the global market will have increased in value to $REDACTED billion,representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%.

Analysis of the global CAR T-cell therapy market shows that North America is by far the largest geographic region in terms of revenue with an estimated REDACTED% global share. The European market is the second largest regional market with an estimated REDACTED% global share and Asia-Pacific has a very small REDACTED% share of the global market in 2018.”

“Report Scope

The key objectives of this study are to:

– Review the historical development of CAR T-cell technology.

– Discuss the principles of chimeric antigen receptor design.

– Understand the mechanisms of action associated with CAR T-cell immunotherapy.

– Highlight the ongoing clinical and non-clinical advancements in the field of CAR T-cell therapy.

– Access the side effects, disadvantages and limitations of existing CAR T-cell technologies.

– Examine the current marketed drugs, including development activities and details of patent expirations.

– Determine the production methods for CAR T-cells.

– Review the range of joint ventures, collaborations, license and research agreements currently focused on CAR T-cell technology.

– Review of the regulatory requirements.

– Review the global CAR T-cell therapy market dynamics.

– Survey the key players involved in the development of therapeutics for CAR T-cell immunotherapy and provide company profiles.

By purchasing this study, the reader will gain:

– An improved understanding of the current state and future of this exciting, new and innovative technology.

– The latest information on the leading companies engaged in developing this technology, clinical trials being conducted, a review of the status of their intellectual property, product pipelines and insight into their proprietary technologies.

– The role and influence of individual countries relating to the development of CAR T-cell therapy and the number of CAR T-cell trials in the U.S. versus China and other countries.

– Knowledge of the market potential for the CAR T-cell therapy market and anticipated development of the market.

– The analysis includes the use of charts and graphs measuring product growth and trends within the marketplace. In addition, an analysis of the incidence and mortality associated with cancers and the target market helps provide the reader with a deeper understanding of the possibilities for future treatment and avenues for possible R&D budgets. Company-specific information, including sales figures, product pipeline status and R&D trends, is provided throughout the report.

