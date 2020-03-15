Core Banking Solutions Market Growth 2018-2025 Research Innovations, Drivers and Trends

The banking sector is in a state of fluctuation, with various regulatory, demographic factors and technologies cutting across the breadth and length of the value chain. These factors are positively impacting the way banks carry on their business as the conventional banking methods are insufficient to meet growing customer expectations and improve profitability. Core banking solution helps the client to operate their bank accounts and financial services from any branch.

The key factor is driving the market of core banking solution due to the increasing demand of this new technology among the customer for better service and security. The increasing need of managing accounts of customers from a single server is fueling the growth of core banking solution market. Moreover, banking services are looking for cost effective solutions which can help them in reducing replacement costs.

This factor is acts as a trigger, boosting the market of core banking solution and is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. In addition, rapid adoption of technology among the customer is changing their need and the way they interact with banks is fueling the growth of core banking solution market globally. This factor is triggering market growth of core banking solution globally. Moreover, this new core banking solution technology helps in increased digitization and connectivity and more security in financial institutions.

Owing to this factor, the market is growing significantly and is expected a stable growth during the forecast period.However, in rural areas banks have been facing challenges to meet customer requirement in terms of technology and culture. Therefore, this factor is acting as a restraint of this market. Moreover, many financial institutions are focusing on this new technology to cater customer requirement, therefore the impact of this restraint is medium and is expected to be low during the forecast period.

The market ofcore banking solutionis segmented into three categories: by deployment, by solution and by service. By deployment the market of core banking solutioncan be divided intocloud and on premises. By solution the market is segmented by deposits, loans, enterprise customer solutions, other. In terms of service, the market of core banking solutioncan be divided into managed service and professional service.