Cosmetics Market Demand and Production with Growth Forecast 2016-2023

Cosmetics are products used to enhance various aspects of an individual’s appearance. Hair care, skin care, and deodorants are some of the most popular types of cosmetics available in the global market. The global cosmetics market has grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years due to the rising awareness among the global population. The growing geriatric population and its rising demand to maintain a youthful appearance has also had a major role in the expansion of the cosmetics market. Thus, the global cosmetics market is expected to expand significantly in the coming years.

Global Cosmetics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global cosmetics market is primarily propelled by the rising health awareness among the global population and the increasing preference for maintaining a youthful appearance. The aging baby boomer population in the West has also allowed the cosmetics market to prosper, since the elderly are trying to maintain their youthful appearance instead of giving in to the onset of signs of aging. Anti-wrinkle products are thus among the major segments of the global cosmetics market.

The global cosmetics market is also propelled by the increasing awareness about the adverse effects of pollution on the skin and hair. Due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, pollution has spiraled out of control in many emerging regions, with cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Beijing, and Shanghai regularly showing up on lists of the most polluted cities in the world. Air pollution can cause dryness, rashes, and several other minor and major skin and hair conditions, which eventually lead to poor skin health. Due to this, protective cosmetic products are rising in demand to counter the adverse effects of pollution on the body.

The possible side effects of cosmetic products on human health are the major restraint on the global cosmetics market. To counter this, companies in the global cosmetics market are increasingly adding natural and organic products to their portfolio. Rather than natural cosmetics emerging as a rival for conventional cosmetics, switching to natural cosmetics is expected to emerge as a feasible and highly profitable strategy for cosmetics industry players in the coming years.

The increasing utilization of e-commerce has also emerged as a beneficial factor for the global cosmetics market. Online shopping has allowed manufacturers to establish a sales network in developing regions even without having a major manufacturing plant in the region, boosting the global market.

Global Cosmetics Market: Geographical Dynamics

The increasing disposable income of consumers in developing regions has also helped the cosmetics market significantly. Owing to their high disposable incomes and rising living standards, consumers in regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are becoming increasingly important for cosmetics industry players, since countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil have a large population and thus a large potential consumer pool.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) market for cosmetics has expanded rapidly in the last decade. The region has become a major player in the global cosmetics market. The rising disposable income of consumers in this region has been a major factor boosting the APAC cosmetics market. Western Europe and North America are the established hubs in the cosmetics industry and are home to several major players in the industry. These factors will result in these two regional markets retaining their high shares in the global cosmetics market in the coming years.