Cranial Implants Market: Rise in the Prevalence of Cancer to Drive the Market

Cranial defects can occur due to injuries, infections, and tumor invasions. They can also occur when it is not possible to replace the autogenous bone after a decompressive craniectomy because of brain infarction or hemorrhage. Reconstruction of cranial defects should take place for protecting the brain and normalizing cerebral hemodynamics. The foremost aims of cranial defect reconstruction are protecting the brain or improving cranial appearance. Neurosurgeons use different techniques for precise planning in cranial defect surgery. Surgeons prefer cranial implants with high grades of biocompatibility and mechanical properties. Cranioplasty is a neurosurgical procedure involving the repair of a cranial defect or deformation caused due to trauma, neurosurgical procedures, tumor, and infections. The main indications for cranioplasty are protecting the cranial contents and, in children, the provision of an intact cranial vault for normal development and growth of the brain. Aesthetic and psychosocial implications are also required to be considered. The ideal material for undertaking cranioplasty should be malleable to fit precisely even complicated cranial defects and should meet other various requirements depending on the cranial defect. With technological advancements, the availability of new materials and technological interventions has increased. This offers specificity for the patient population according to the treatment procedure and surgeon.

Increase in the geriatric population, rise in the number of trauma cases, increase in research and development activities, and enhanced public health awareness and measures have led to rapid and effective medical interventions. Increase in the number of technological advances, fuelling the need for efficient and effective cranial implantation, is likely to offer a significant opportunity to key players operating in the market. Value added features offered in cranial implants are prompting medical professionals worldwide to adopt technological advancement-aided cranial implantation. Key players offering cranial implants are introducing value added features and technological advancements, such as 3D-printing, CAD/CAM modelling, and patient specific and effective cranial implants. Increase in acquisitions and approvals and rise in government approvals of cranial implant products are boosting the global cranial implants market.

Customized cranial implants, bytechnological advancements by key players, and approvals by government after voluminous research and development activities are key trends for among market players for expanding their geographic presence and strengthening their position in the market. For instance, in March, 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave a 510(k) clearance to a 3D-printed titanium cranial/maxillofacial implant manufactured by BioArchitects. It is a U.S.- and Brazil-based company. This important approval marked the start of the company’s marketing for the device in the U.S.

The global cranial implants market has been segmented based on product, material, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global cranial implants market has been divided into customized cranial implants and non-customized cranial implants. The customized cranial implants segment is expected to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period as customized cranial implants are technologically more advanced and patient specific. Based on material, the global cranial implants market has been categorized into polymer, ceramic, and metal. The metal segment is expected to lead the global cranial implants market during the forecast period due to the availability and long-term success rates of metal implants because of their resistance to infections. In terms of end-user, the global cranial implants market has been bifurcated into hospitals and neurosurgery specialty centers. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the cranial implants market attributing to an increase in the number of hospitals, rise in the number of neurosurgical procedures, increase the number of medical professionals and trained staff, and rise in patient population.

In terms of region, the global cranial implants market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a significant share of the global cranial implants market. The market in North America is primarily driven by a rise in the number of trauma cases, increase in the number of brain tumor cases, rise in the geriatric population, increase in the adoption and acceptance of technological advancements, and presence of a significant number of medical professionals. The cranial implants market in Asia pacific is anticipated to expand at a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. The report also mentions key players operating in the cranial implants market based on various attributes such as company overview, key business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and product portfolio. Key players operating in the cranial implants market include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, KELYNIAM GLOBAL INC, Medartis, and B. Braun Melsungen AG

