The global cultured meats market is gaining traction, on account of its rising popularity among the consumers. An in-vitro method is involved in producing the cultured meat. Therefore, it is also called as synthetic meat. In this method, a large number of cells are collected from an animal and cultivate them in a suitable medium which is enriched with necessary nutrients. The collected cells must show the capability in multiplying at a high extent for ensuring the good amount of meat production. However, several steps are also required for producing the cultured meat in a bulky quantity. For instance, increasing the meat’s protein content with the help of several mechanical mechanisms is considered as a vital step in artificially producing of cultured meats.

Several factors that influencing the growth of the global cultured meats market include soaring demand for healthy meats with increased nutritional value and burgeoning population requiring a large amount of meat. Besides this, cultured meats could also offer benefits in terms of favorable saturated fat level and reducing food borne illness. These are a couple of crucial factors majorly providing impetus to the growth of the global cultured meats market.

Furthermore, cultured meat can be harvested, seasoned, cooked to perfection, which matches with the consumption of other meat products such as sausages, hamburger, and steak. Such advantages are further complementing to the growth of the global cultured meats market. These cultured meat products are highly available in the conventional grocery retail and modern grocery retail. However, it is predicted that the cultured meats will be available in the specialty stores and restaurants in the upcoming years.

Cultured Meats Market Segmentation:

The Cultured Meat market can be segmented on the basis of end-use and distribution channel.

On the basis of end-use, the sprouted flour market can be segmented as seasoned, cooked and consumed as a boneless processed meat such as hamburger, sausage and chicken nuggets. The commercial segment can be further segmented as food industry and Horeca where the cultured meat can be consumed.

On the basis of distribution channel, the sprouted wheat flour market can be segmented as directs sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be segmented as store-based retailing and online retail. The store based retailing can be further segmented as modern grocery retail and traditional grocery retail. The modern grocery retail can be segmented as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mom & pop stores and discount stores. The traditional grocery retailing can be further segmented as food & drink specialty, independent small groceries and others.

Cultured Meats Market Regional Outlook:

Cargill food ingredients through its commitment to invest and grow its traditional protein business derived from animal. Their commitment is nearly up to 700$ million in protein industry which is conventional in north of America including many acquisitions of many companies , modernization of the industries and the cultured meat growing plants and modernization. Plant. Developing the cultured meat is sustained for many years in both the United States and European nations. In 2002 national aeronautic and space administration funded cultured meat experiments conducted at a College in New York, this was the early displayed research initiative by United States. Since last decade, cultured meat research in the European Union has been gaining popularity. The support of the Dutch government has helped European cultured meat research largely. And it is being citied to be ahead of United States.

Cultured Meats Market Drivers and Trends:

Cultured meat and meat products are still not manufactured on a large scale and will be available in the restaurants and specialty stores in the near future. The first burger which was lab grown fully unveiled to the world. It carried almost $300,000 and more of a price mark. But soon artificial meat which is both affordable and tasty will arrive soon claims the scientists behind this idea. With the advancement of technology cultured meat debate continues to progress. In order to effectively manage the ever increase and rise in meat production systems it is important for all the industry which have imparted the development of meat which are cultured to collaborate strategically with each other. Collaborations between the social sciences and biological sciences is also important as this technology progresses. Researchers in the social sciences field should work to explore and shape consumers’ perceptions while biological scientists can work to perfect the technology and create a very marketable product.

This is a new field of science still in the very early stages of its development in the market. Currently, it is not sure yet in what form the cultured meat products will enter the market but this market is beginning to emerge at greater pace in the near future.

Cultured Meats Market Key Players:

The major key players include a Francisco-based Memphis Meats, MosaMeat in the Netherlands, Brooklyn-based Modern Meadow, Tel Aviv-based Super Meat, and Brooklyn-based Finless Food and others.

