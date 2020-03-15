Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Analysis with Expected Growth during Forecast Period 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAS

Alteryx

IBM

RapidMiner

KNIME

Microsoft

Dataiku

Databricks

TIBCO Software

MathWorks

H20.ai

Anaconda

SAP

Google

Domino Data Lab

Angoss

Lexalytics

Rapid Insight

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4097201-global-data-science-and-machine-learning-platforms-market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Open Source Data Integration Tools

Cloud-based Data Integration Tools

Market segment by Application, split into

Small-Sized Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Open Source Data Integration Tools

1.4.3 Cloud-based Data Integration Tools

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small-Sized Enterprises

1.5.3 Medium-Sized Enterprise

1.5.4 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Size

2.2 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Size by Application

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4097201-global-data-science-and-machine-learning-platforms-market

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)