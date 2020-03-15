Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2016 to 2024

Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market: Overview

Degenerative Disc Disease treatment is one of most common cause of neck pain and lower back pain and greatly affects the quality of one’s life. The symptoms of pain arise due to degeneration of one or more intervertebral discs of the spine. This pain condition is called as Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) or Degenerative Disc Disorder. Intervertebral discs, also known as intervertebral fibrocartilage or spinal discs form padding between each vertebra of the spine and acts as shock absorber for vertebrae. These discs tend to degenerate with age due to loss of fluid in them and development of cracks and tears in the fibrous layer of the disc. Most of adults experience a back pain at some point in their lifetime and the pain or impairment of mobility is observed in as many as 80% of healthy adults between the ages of 30 and 50. Moreover, every person of age 65 and above is likely to be affected by this disease in form of stiffness and decreased flexibility. Therefore, tremendous population is vulnerable to this disease and poses significantly high market opportunity for degenerative disc disease treatment market.

Most often nonsurgical methods are utilized for treating degenerative disc disease. These treatment methods include physical therapy and chiropractic treatment along with pain relieving drugs such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS). However, surgery becomes inevitable if the symptomatic treatments are ineffective and the pain hinders normal activity of patient. There are several surgical options available today for treating degenerative disc disease from which a choice can be made. These include corpectomy, discectomy, facetectomy, foraminotomy, intervertebral disc annuloplasty, intervertebral disc arthroplasty, laminoplasty, laminotomy, percutaneous disc decompression & percutaneous laser disc decompression, spinal decompression, and spinal laminectomy.

Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market: Products Landscape

The products used during these surgeries vary depending on the type of surgery and may include one or more products. The medical products for these treatments include bone graft substitute, metal plate and screws, stabilization implants and in certain cases artificial disc replacement or total disc replacement is also recommended. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) recently approved CHARITÉ Artificial Disc and PRODISC-L Total Disc Replacement of DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson Company) for lumbar disc replacements. The artificial discs for cervical disc replacement available in the market include include Mobi-C Cervical Disc, PRESTIGE Cervical Disc System, ProDisc-C Total Disc Replacement, BRYAN Cervical Disc, SECURE®-C Cervical Artificial Disc, and PCM Cervical Disc System.

Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market: Competitive Insight

Some of the companies in the global degenerative disc disease treatment market include Aesculap AG, Axio Med Spine Corporation, Disc Motion Technologies, Inc., EDEN SPINE, LLC, FlexisMed SA, ErgoSpine, Nexgen Spine, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Ranier Technology Limited, SpinalMotion, Inc., Stryker Corporation, LDR Holding Corporation, Theken Disc, LLC, Zimmer, Medtronic, Inc., DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson Company), Biomet, Inc., and Amedica Corporation.

The market is, however, restrained due to several factors such as lack of reimbursement, unavailability of long term safety data for surgical treatment of degenerative disc disease. Some of the major companies in the market such as DePuy Synthes, LDR Holding Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., and Stryker Corporation are conducting extensive exercise of collecting evidence for several products in treatment of degenerative disc disease. The positive results from these studies are expected in near future which will boost confidence among payor community and help the market grow to next level.

