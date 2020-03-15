Dental 3D Printing Market Is Anticipated To Expand Considerably During Forecast Period 2017 to 2025

Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global dental 3D printing market is categorized by the unchallenged position of a few leading players along with the low penetration of smaller players. Thus, the competitive landscape of the market can be termed as largely consolidated. The competition between the established players is likely to intensify as they aim to manufacture technologically advanced dental equipment.

Out of the various business strategic alliances adopted by players in the global dental 3D printing market to stay ahead of the competitors, expanding geographical reach and innovative marketing strategies has gained maximum popularity. The global dental 3D printing market is expected to grow steadily due to the existence of potentially large players. Thus, the medium-sized players are struggling hard for strengthening their foothold in the market due to the dominance of the established players. These players are seen competing among themselves to achieve the top spot in the global dental 3D printing market. Some of the leading players in the global dental 3D printing market are Stratasys Ltd., EnvisionTEC Inc., 3D System Inc., and Concept Laser GmbH.

The TMR report projects the global dental 3D printing market to register an impressive double-digit CAGR of 17.5% from 2017 to 2025. The market was valued at US$903.0 mn in 2016. By the end of 2025, the market will be worth US$3,427.1 mn, predicts the report.

Among various types of materials, the photopolymer segment accounts for a leading share in the market. This is expected to boost the global dental 3D printing market due to the ability of photopolymer in constructing a wide variety of dental models. Region wise, Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the largest share in the global dental 3D printing market in the coming years. This is attributed to rapid technological advancements and rising prevalence of dental related problems in the region.

Rapid Adoption of Digital Dentistry Fillips Dental 3D Printing Market

Dental 3D printing is mainly used for the purpose of dental restorations by orthodontists. This 3D printing is the latest addition to the medical devices sector, which allows a dentist in producing customized deigns for various products. Dental 3D printing involves oral scanning, CAD/CAM, 3D printing, and designing. Such advanced manufacturing process helps in creating a 3D solid dental models such as surgical guides, implants, braces, crowns, dentures, and bridges. The demand for 3D printing is rising due to the rapid technological advancements, which also enables the dentist in performing various dental procedures with high accuracy. Such USPs are driving the global dental 3D printing market.

Furthermore, rising need for modern dentistry, and growing population suffering from various dental disorders are also fueling demand in the global dental 3D printing market. Along with these, surging demand for customized dental 3D printers, and growing need for efficient dental procedures with the usage of specialized equipment and tools are further boosting the global dental 3D printing market.

High Costs of Dental Treatments may Hinder Market’s Growth

A few challenges hindering the growth of the global dental 3D printing market mainly include the high cost of dental treatments. Along with this, the licenses required during the incorporation of modern dental technologies in the old framework is also hampering the growth of the global dental 3D printing market. Nonetheless, growing incidences of edentulism is poised to augment demand in the market, which is also believed to help industry players overcome these challenges in the near future.

