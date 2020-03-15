Dental Acrylic Market: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations in 2019 and Coming Future

Dental acrylic-based resins are frequently used in day-to-day dentistry practice. The most common use of the dental acrylic includes denture liners and denture bases, orthodontic appliances, and temporary crowns. Functional efficiency and properties of applied dental acrylic-based resins applied in the mouth depend on interior factors related to the condition and method of polymerization and exterior factors related to the environment in which the dental acrylic is placed. An important issue regarding the clinical application of dental acrylic-based resins is their biodegradation. Changes in physical, mechanical, and chemical properties caused by the oral environment condition is considered biodegradation. Moreover, biodegradation of the dental acrylic produces residual monomer and leachable, potentially toxic substances that may harm or damage the tissues and the cells in the mouth. This, in turn, hampers the global dental acrylic market.

Furthermore, increase in the prevalence of dental caries is one of the key factors driving the global dental acrylic market. Changing lifestyle and increasing geriatric population are key factors expected to boost the market during the forecast period. Growing advancements in technologies are expected boost the dental acrylic market during the forecast period.

The global dental acrylic market can be segmented based on product, type of denture, application, and geography. Based on product, the global dental acrylic market has been categorized into self-curing acrylic resin, heat-cured acrylic resin, cold-cured acrylic resin, light-cured acrylic resin, and others. In terms of type of denture, the market has been segmented into complete dentures, partial dentures, implant-retained dentures, immediate dentures, overdentures, and others. Moreover, based on application, the global dental acrylic market has been divided into aesthetic dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, surgical dentistry, and others. Based on end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.

Based on geography, the global dental acrylic market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The dental acrylic market in North America has been segmented into the U.S. and Canada. The dental acrylic market in Europe has been divided into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific dental acrylic market has been segregated into China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Latin America dental acrylic market has been classified into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. The dental acrylic market in Middle East & Africa has been segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global dental acrylic market, owing to increasing awareness to prevent dental caries and growing importance of healthy lifestyle in the region. Moreover, increasing adoption of technologically advanced health care services, rising demand for better medical facilities, and presence of key market players in North America are expected to propel the market in the region during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the rapidly expanding market for dental acrylic across the world. This is attributable to rising dental tourism, increasing disposable income of people, growing affordability of treatments, growing geriatric population with cavity issues, rising burden of oral diseases, proliferation of dental services, and expansion of dental clinics in the region. Increasing health care expenditure and extending health coverage would boost the dental acrylic market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global dental acrylic market are Danaher, Atlas-Enta, JBJ Dentech Pvt. Ltd., Anis-Dent, Best Dental GmbH, Bredent GmbH & Co. KG, Brulon International, Davis Schottlander & Davis Ltd, Esschem, Inc., and Merz Dental.

