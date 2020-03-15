Dental Dam Market Size To Expand Significantly By The End Of 2026

Dental dam is used to protect the mouth from foreign objects or infections. Proper placement of dental dam in the mouth reduces the visual obstructions witnessed during operative procedures. Other advantages of dentals dams include better visibility and improved efficiency. Dental dams are available as ready-cut-dam, roll dam, fiesta dental dam, and others. Based on the site of application, dental dams are available in variable weights. For instance, thin dental dams are prescribed for endodontic isolations or heavy dental dams are recommended in the restorative treatment.

The global dental dam market is primarily driven by rise in cases of sexually transmitted diseases through oral route, increase in cases of neurological diseases, rate of diagnosis and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, and low cost of dental dams. However, less awareness about sexually transmitted diseases through oral route and stringent regulatory guidelines are projected to hamper the growth of the global market in the near future. Mergers and acquisitions among key players, increase in R&D investment by the players, and technological advancements are anticipated to propel the global dental dam market during the forecast period.

In terms of product type, the global dental dam market can be segmented into dental dam sheets and accessories. Accessories include forceps, retainers, and other products. The dental dam sheets segment held higher market share in 2017, owing to higher volume of dental dam sheets sold than accessories.

The dental dam sheets segment can be bifurcated into latex-based and non-latex based. Based on application, the global market can be categorized into patient hygiene, surgery, restorative treatment, respiratory disease treatment, cosmetic use, and others. The patient hygiene segment held high market share in 2017, due to the predominant use of dental dam to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted diseases through oral route. However, the cosmetic use segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to moisture control property.

In terms of patient type, the global dental dam market can be divided into adult and pediatric. The adult segment accounted for higher market share in 2017. However, the pediatric segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. Based on end-user, the global market can be classified into hospitals, dental clinics, and others (home health care settings, specialty clinics for restorative treatment, academic & research institutes, etc.)

Geographically, the global dental dam market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe held significant shares of the global dental dam market in 2017. High shares of these regions is attributed to rise in preference for dental dam sheets to decrease the risk of sexually transmitted diseases through oral route, higher rate of diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases, better health care infrastructure, and technological advancements. However, low awareness about dental dams in Eastern Europe and possible applications in patient hygiene and surgery are likely to restrain the dental dam market in Europe during the forecast period.

The dental dam market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the developing infrastructure, presence of major players and participation of domestic players, and rigorous research trends. On the other hand, low awareness about the application of dental dams and inadequate health care infrastructure are likely to hamper the growth of the dental dam market in Latin America and the Middle East in the next few years.

Key players in the global dental dam market are Sanctuary Dental Dam Systems, Stanley Gomez Sdn. Bhd., Zirc Dental Products, Kulzer GmbH, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, COLTENE Group, Top Glove Corporation Bhd., Hedy Canada, and Elastomade Accessories Sdn. Bhd., among others.

