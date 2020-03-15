Driver Alert System Market – Manufacturers, Growth Rate by Application, Market Size and Forecast by 2027

The driver alert system provides useful information to the driver in order to prevent fatigue and provide safety. Several OEMs offer different types of driver alert systems that incorporate camera-based and sensor-based alert system. However, some driver alert systems are design with complex algorithms. The driver alert system monitors drooping eyelids, slackened facial muscles, and few others parts of the driver’s body in order to detect signs of drowsiness. Premium vehicle manufacturers are developing an advanced facial recognition technology in order to offer an advanced driver monitoring system.

Rising adoption of electronic components in order to offer maximum safety features is likely to propel the driver alert system market during the forecast period. Rising safety concerns and significant investments by major OEMs in research and development on safety are likely to boost the demand for driver alert system during the forecast period. Furthermore, the driver alert system offers multiple advantages such as reduction in collision and enhanced driver and passenger safety. Furthermore, rising sales of luxury vehicles along with increasing production of passenger cars across the globe are likely to propel the driver alert system market during the forecast period.

The global driver alert system market can be segmented based on component, vehicle type, electric vehicle, and region. Based on component, the driver alert system market can be segregated into camera, sensors, and others. Various sensor-based systems are used to measure different parameters of driver drowsiness such as pupil dilation , PERCLOS, eye closure duration, blink frequency, yawning, and facial action. Steering angle sensors play a major role in detecting the level of driver drowsiness. Steering angle sensors, which are mounted on the steering column, monitor the driver’s steering handling behavior. This provides vital information to detect drowsiness.

Based on electric vehicle, the driver alert system market can be classified into battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Newly manufactured electric vehicles are equipped with latest safety features. Furthermore, rising adoption of electric vehicles across the globe, owing to stringent emission norms and attractive government policies regarding electric vehicles, is likely to offer significant business opportunities to the driver alert system market during the forecast period.

In terms of vehicle type, the driver alert system market can be bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The driver monitoring system is mostly adopted in passenger vehicles. Demand for driver alert system is estimated to rise in SUVs and premium vehicles during the forecast period.

Based on region, the driver alert system market can be segmented into North America, Latin America Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are at the forefront of adoption of new technologies along with increased concerns among consumers about safety. Consequently, demand for driver alert system is estimated to rise in these regions during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a prominent market, as the rate of adoption safety features in the region is rising.

Key players operating in the global driver alert system market include Delphi Technologies, DENSO CORPORATION, and Nissan.