Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2025

Constant change in the demands of end-use industries world over have broadly underpinned several significant technology shifts in the Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) market. Over the years, new performance requirements in applications in key industries have emerged. To this end, a growing number of companies in the Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) market are fast recalibrating their strategies to gain a stronghold and gain competitive edge in near future. Adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and technologically-advanced equipment have in recent years unleashed disruptive forces, which define the game-changing potential of players in the Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) market. Further, consistently growing investments in the manufacturing industries in developing regions has unlocked new prospects in the entire business value chain.

An energy recovery ventilator (ERV) is a type of mechanical equipment that features a heat exchanger combined with a ventilation system for providing controlled ventilation into a building. An energy recovery ventilator with humidity regulation incorporates a method to remove excess humidity or add humidity to the ventilating air that is being brought into a house. This report focus on wall-mount, ceiling-mount and cabinet mount type products.

The global energy recovery ventilator market is growing due to increasing demand for energy recovery ventilators from end use industry segments of commercial and residential sectors. Ventilation is an important part in the HVAC systems. Incorrect ventilation system attracts pollutants such as virus, chemicals, ducts, and allows molds to grow rapidly. The use of advanced heating and energy recovery ventilation technology has allowed these systems to provide various benefits and help end-users in choosing from a wide range of high efficiency energy recovery ventilators (ERVs).

Carrier (United Technologies), Johnson Controls and Daikin Industries capture the top three production value share spots in the Energy Recovery Ventilation System market in 2016. Carrier dominated with 13.491% production value share, followed by Johnson Controls with 9.569% production value share and Daikin Industries with 8.345% production value share.

The Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) market was valued at 2150 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 5550 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV).

This report presents the worldwide Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Carrier (United Technologies)

Johnson Controls

Daikin Industries

Trane

Nortek

Lennox International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric

Greenheck

FUJITSU

Zehnder

LG Electronics

Renewaire

Ostberg

Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Breakdown Data by Type

Wall-Mount

Ceiling-Mount

Cabinet-Mount

Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

