Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

Energy trading & risk management (ETRM) is a commercial decision making and market execution tool in an integrated system that enables data exchange among traders and retailers, generators, and operations, contract, and accounting functions. The ETRM system covers complex trading requirements of a liberalized energy market and helps market participants to trade in the full range of contracts across the globe. The ETRM system also entails comprehensive risk management strategies and policies, event and trade identification, and scheduling and settlement execution. It provides consulting services for market monitoring, price transparency, and regulatory compliance. ETRM systems can be implemented to manage the entire value chain of the energy business. These systems are installed to understand the real risks involved in the value chain and provide the best options to overcome these risks. Major global firms engaged in the energy business adopt ETRM solutions widely to maximize profitability and manage the risks in the best possible manner. Oil & gas, coal, power, and biofuel industries are the prominent energy sectors that require energy trading and risk management services.

The Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market report is a research study that forecasts this business space to accumulate substantial proceeds by the end of the forecast timeline, while recording a modest growth rate over the estimated duration. The report is also inclusive of significant details pertaining to the market dynamics – for example, the myriad driving forces influencing the revenue scope of this industry. Additionally, the market dynamics elaborate on the risks prevalent in this business sphere and the numerous growth opportunities that exist in this vertical.

Questions that the report answers with regards to the competitive hierarchy of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market:

As per the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) report, which are the firms that fall under the competitive landscape of the industry in question?

Which among these contenders – OpenLink, FIS, Sapient, Accenture, Trayport, Allegro, ABB, Triple Point, SAP, Amphora and Eka Software , is most likely to evolve as the most profitable investment hub of this market?

What are the main products developed by these companies?

What are the price trends and growth margins of every firm in the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market?

Questions that the report answers with regards to the regional hierarchy of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market:

Which among the geographies of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa is touted to procure the maximum market share?

What are the sales as well as revenue statistics of each of the zones in question?

How much is the current valuation of every region and how much will the projected revenue of every region be pegged at?

What is the estimated growth rate that may be registered by each of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market regions?

Questions that the report answers with regards to the segmentation of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market:

Which among the product types – Type I and Type II , is touted to accrue maximum returns in the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market growth?

What is the remuneration and the sales estimate of every product type by the end of the anticipated timeframe?

Which application from Power, Natural Gas, Oil & Products and Other is most likely to be a highly profitable segment in the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market anlysis?

How much is the valuation which every application may register by the end of the projected period?

The Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market study, in essence, comprises an extensive evaluation of this industry vertical focusing on the regional scope of this market as well as a slew of deliverables – like the insights with regards to market share, revenue estimation, market concentration rate, market competition trends, and sales volume. Further, the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market report encompasses information with regards to the sales channels that are adopted by diverse vendors to make sure that the best methodology for product marketing is chosen.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

