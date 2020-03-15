Expecting Massive Growth for Global Business Luggage Market- Study and Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Business Luggage Market: Analysis By Price Point (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023-By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW), By Country (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, India)” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

“Global Business Luggage Market : Analysis By Price Point (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.81% during 2018 – 2023.

The Premium price category of business luggage market accounts for larger market share on the back of higher demand by high income group working population and witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the last few years. The premium price category is expected to grow at higher rate during the forecast period on the back of new product launches with improved durability and functionality, attractive designs, add on high tech features, increasing disposable income and changing perception of considering Business Luggage as life style products.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global business luggage market in 2018, but the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the highest growth rate resulting in rapid market expansion and growing market share in global business luggage market. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-pacific region include growing business and working class population, rapid urbanization, growing business tourism spending and rapidly increasing disposable income of expanding middle class income group.

The report titled “Global Business Luggage Market : Analysis By Price Point (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Business Luggage Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Business Luggage market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Global Business Luggage Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

By Price Point – Value & Mid, Premium, Luxury

By Distribution Channel – Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – Samsonite International S.A., VIP Industries Ltd., RIMOVA, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc.

