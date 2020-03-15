The report “Food-grade Crystalline Fructose Market to Have A Promising Future Ahead!”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The rising demand for food and beverages across the globe is a prime boosting factor for the global food grade crystalline fructose market. With growing population especially in developing countries, the demand for food will be on the rise constantly. Several physical properties of food grade crystalline fructose make it an ideal product in its section. It is considered to be nearly two times sweet than saccharose. This is a positive for the global food grade crystalline fructose market.

At the same time, fructose is easily digestible without insulin. Hence, it can be used to make sugar-free or low sugar food products. With growing diabetic population across the world, the demand for low sugar food products is rising. This factor will drive demand in the global food grade crystalline fructose market.

The product is in high demand in confectionaries and beverage manufacturers. With growing awareness levels about global cuisine, people are interested in trying new desserts and beverages. To ensure the food has sufficient sugar content and at the same time is healthy, bakers prefer using food grade crystalline fructose. This property will increase consumption in the global food grade crystalline fructose market.

Further, the product is also being picked from departmental stores and food markets. People are considering food grade crystalline fructose as an alternative for sugar, a notable trend. Besides, it is also used in pharmaceutical products to enhance flavor of medicines for children. Such aspects of the product will propel demand in the global food grade crystalline fructose market.

Crystalline fructose is primarily a sweetener which is processed and derived from corn that’s is entirely fructose. Its sweetness is 1.8 times that of saccharose and is the sweetest sugar in nature. It comes is form of granular and white powder with pure taste. It is made from sucrose by splitting the glucose and fructose molecules. Crystalline fructose consists of almost 98% pure fructose and the remainder being are water and trace minerals. The added health benefit from Food-grade crystalline fructose is negligible affect the fluctuation of blood glucose as the fructose can metabolize without insulin. Besides, its cold sweet feature and high solubility its makes it more suitable to be used in low calorie and low sugar beverages and food industry. Primary usage of the crystalline fructose includes as a sweetener added in just beverages and yogurts. This form of crystalline fructose is easily combined with other starches and sweeteners that not only boost the sweetness factor but also provide excellent mouth feel and pleasant aroma. As this fructose does not hydrolyze in the same manner as sucrose, the flavor of the product remains the same and extends the storage periods.

Food-grade Crystalline Fructose Market Segmentation:

The Food-grade Crystalline Fructose market can be segmented on the basis of application and distribution channel.

On the basis of application, the Food-grade Crystalline Fructose market can be segmented into Food Productions, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, cosmetics and others. The Food production segment can be further segmented into desserts, frozen foods, health and sports foods, Bread and cakes, creams, Marmalade, chocolates and beverages include soft drinks and milk based drinks. It is used as a nutritional supplement in pharmaceutical industry. Other applications include water retaining agent in bread and cake to extend the shelf life. As a buffering agent in injection. Also as a water retaining agent in cosmetics.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Food-grade Crystalline Fructose market can be segmented as directs sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be segmented as store-based retailing and online retail. The store based retailing can be further segmented as modern grocery retail and traditional grocery retail. The modern grocery retail can be segmented as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mom & pop stores and discount stores. The traditional grocery retailing can be further segmented as food & drink specialty, independent small groceries and others.

Food-grade Crystalline Fructose Market Regional Outlook:

At present, in the developed countries the crystalline fructose industry is a very advanced level as the world’s large enterprises are mostly concentrated the North America and Europe region. These regions accounts for the most global market share. These company also has much more advanced equipment’s, strong R&D capabilities, leading position in the technical sector. The manufacturing cost is comparatively higher in the developed countries than the developing country companies as the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage. The production enterprises’ in countries like china continues to improve and their share in the international market is also increasing.

Food-grade Crystalline Fructose Market Drivers and Trends:

Crystalline fructose provides unique benefits as compared to other options like high fructose corn syrup. Because of this benefits it is found in wide variety of products from enhanced flavored waters to dry beverge mixes. It also provides same safety as other sweetners. Food grade crystalline replaces the sucrose in canned fruits and fruits preserves together along with 20-30% maltose syrup, it is also used in carbonated beverages as a sweetener or in combination with artificial sweetener such as saccharin. It is also used as sweetener in cereals and corn flakes to improve the taste and texture, in wines to improve the sweetness as it does not affect its originality in odor and taste, addition to carbonated drinks to provide cooling taste. However, suppliers are finding ways to use crystalline fructose in health care products, chemical industry in the coming future.

Food-grade Crystalline Fructose market Competitive Environment:

Food-grade Crystalline Fructose Market Key Players include ADM, DANISCO,Tate & Lyle ,TAT Nisasta, Xiwang Group , Hebei Huaxu etc. among others.

